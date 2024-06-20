United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, United States of America - New York - New York

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



The Business and Sustainability Integration Lead is key in supporting the bp & Castrol strategic growth aspirations and sustainability ambitions with new market offers, strategic partners, and integrated solutions for our customers.

This role will champion the commercial and operational integration of sustainability programs & market offers, customer solutions and requirements, large business partners such as SK and Travel Centers of America, and multi-national customer bid process. This role is critical to support the growing demand of Castrol’s sustainability More Circular Offer & Travel Centers of America scale up as well as the entirety of the growing customers and business partners portfolio to ensure that the digital and O2C eco-system achieve the mutual objectives, performance, and service level requirements.

This role will work with sales on National, Key Accounts, and OEM pipeline management, RFQ/Bids coordination of requirements, operational offer integration, operational readiness, and deployment plans of these new multi-national customers.

Own the cross functional development of planning and execution in coordination with the Sales site expansion and new customer opportunities, that include all customer requirements, sales, supply chain, marketing, technology, and operational activities with an integrated program.

Develop and manage commercial and operational offer adoption, site scale-up, customer & operational requirements, integrating O2C, & defining the way we work, for successful debut and customer migrations.

Manage the customer onboarding process for the Castrol More Circular program.

Coordinate SFO Sales pipeline for all Sustainability, Castrol More Circular, and Multi-National accounts for visibility, business case/ATN inputs, and offer readiness

Create, update and provide monthly, quarterly required Dashboards, KPI scorecards, and SLA performance reporting for select large business partners. Leverage data to provide meaningful insights for business partners, Sales, and the leadership team to make well-informed business decisions and utilization in monthly reviews.

Oversee the tank monitoring services contract, including monthly reporting and analysis, improvement plans, vendor assurance, and operational effectiveness.

Lead the documentation, process flows, and ways of working for RFQ/Bids and customer offer processes. Identify ongoing efficiencies/simplification and process improvements.

Primary interface and point of contact for our business partners peer to peer operations forum with likes of SK & TA to ensure planning for new developments, coordination of scale-up, monthly operation and performance reviews, and achieving our customer offer & service agreements.

Support a strong customer and product demand forecasting process integrated with Supply Chain to ensure effective levels of product availability.

Support visibility, and management of in-network inventory MI/Dashboard with Castrol, WD’s, and Tank Telemetry to ensure appropriate stocking levels and partner order optimization.

Lead the process and coordination of large NA, KA, OEM customers RFQ’s and Bids in coordination with Sales on requirements, offers, and in support of the process, ATN’s, and operational offer content for final submission.

Lead the process of large scale multi-national, key account, and OEM customer wins transition and integration for onboarding and O2C readiness deployment for effective go-live.

3 years of business and customer operations experience

Experience with commercial offers, customer bids, and sales process competence

Experience working with external partners and building strong relationship.

Experience with managing large cross functional programs to successful outcomes.

Diverse experience and knowledge of O2C and Supply processes

Strong application, knowledge, and experience in digital and operating systems

Experience working with Global and multifunctional teams.

Bachelor’s degree in business, operations, or sales.

Project and stakeholder management skills

Excellence in enabling customer satisfaction and operational improvement, with a passion to perform.

Strong leadership values, behaviors, and soft skills that care for, inspire, & motivate teams.

Can demonstrate diversity, equity, and inclusion to get the best out of people.

Ability to build strong relationships and connect at all levels of a global organization.

Possess resilience, tenacity, and the drive to see things to the end.

Possess the ability to be a strong communicator, influencer, with adaptive communication style.

Ability to quickly identify issues, conflict resolution, articulate solutions, and solve complex problems.

Data driven, with a strong financial and performance discipline.

How much do we pay (Base)? $ 100,000.00 - 186,000.00

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



