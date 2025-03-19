Business integration manager – M&C Europe & Pulse

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Mobility & Convenience Europe is a leading fuel and convenience retailer with a network of 6000 bp and Aral branded retail sites in eight European markets and a team of around 13,500 colleagues serving millions of customers every day. Our vision is to become first choice for customers, improving our base business and creating our future business all with safety and customer centricity at the heart of what we do.

Bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

The Business Integration Manger - M&C Europe & Pulse will play an important role in delivering the BTC strategy as a key leader of the sub entities in the BTC. The purpose of the role is to liaise with sub-entity leadership to maximize value, to monitor effectiveness and ensure cultural integration of BTC teams with the in-market teams. As a proxy lead for the sub entity teams in the BTC, the integration manager plays a key role in providing BTC teams the business context and ensuring cultural integration with wider teams. This role requires a credible professional with extensive experience in leading teams and managing process improvement, driving organizational culture and change. The role is office based

Shift Timing : 12 PM - 9 PM IST

Key Responsibilities:

Help build and mentor a high-performing team dedicated to business improvement and innovation. The team will line report to the business in the markets, so this role will act as a co located proxy leader for the team

Foster a culture of continuous improvement, learning, and accountability

Encourage team members to take responsibility for their personal growth and seek opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge

Maintain close communication with sub-entity teams, addressing issues or risks appropriately in collaboration with sub entity line management

Monitor team sizes and reporting structures for effectiveness

Assist in implementing strategies to retain valuable knowledge and skills within the team to maintain an inclusive culture and an approach of continuous improvement.

Work with sub-entity leadership and BTC Transformation Office to identify and implement transition and transformation opportunities

Integrate change management at BTC with the overall sub-entity and program.

Embrace change and adapt to new challenges to stay competitive and achieve long-term objectives

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

Experience Required :

Possess extensive experience in leading and handling large teams on a global scale

Expertise in building capability, coaching teams and leading people efficiently to achieve high performance

Strong ability to form relationships with and influence key partners, fostering collaboration across the Sub-entities and the BTC teams

Track record of driving transformation activities and delivering efficiency and simplification

Ability to work independently with minimal direction, handle diverse workloads, prioritise and maintain confidentiality

Excellent analytical, interpersonal, presentation, and communication skills

Expertise in planning, performance management, and control processes, combined with strong business insight and strategic direction

Background to include broad operational experience leading teams in customer-facing roles, working across interconnected functions

Proficiency in English

Familiarity with the regional/Pune business environment and local practices



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.