Business support & Customer Care Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have around 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer team and advance your career as a

Business Support and Customer Care Manager



In this role You will:

Implement excellent customer service strategies and corrective/preventative actions.

Monitor and improve customer interactions and service quality.

Collaborate with departments to align objectives and maintain strong relationships.

Serve as the main contact for escalated customer issues.

Work with senior leadership to define and refine business strategies.

Identify key areas for innovation, transformation, and automation.

Develop and implement plans for transformative initiatives aligned with organizational goals.

Leverage technology to streamline processes and enhance customer interactions.

Implement solutions like chatbots, self-service portals, and AI tools.

Promote a culture of automation and its benefits organization-wide.

Partner with departments to identify and address operational inefficiencies.

Drive collaboration to implement innovative solutions and embrace change.

Continuously analyze and improve customer service workflows.

Develop and implement change management strategies for new processes and technologies.

Resolve complex customer issues and ensure root causes are addressed.

Lead audits, manage risk, and drive incident investigations.

Ensure compliance with Code of Conduct, BP Policies, and ISO standards.

Define and measure critical metrics for innovation and automation efforts, reporting progress to senior management.

Set goals, provide feedback, conduct performance appraisals, and manage employee rewards.

Promote Equal Opportunities and effective management practices to enhance performance.

Mentor and guide team members for long-term career development.

Provide learning and self-development opportunities to build team capabilities.

Support a high-performance culture focused on meeting/exceeding customer expectations.





What You will need to be successful:

8-10 years operational experience in Customer management is required, GBS/BSC experience is an advantage.

Demonstrated experience in driving transformational initiatives.

Proven, strong leadership skills, experience in leading through others.

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Deep understanding of customer service principles and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience

Ability to analyze customer feedback and data to drive improvements.

Ability to drive change, improve processes, and adapt to evolving customer needs.

Ability to convey a clear vision and strategy to the team.

Expertise in optimizing team structures and resource allocation to achieve maximum efficiency.

Ability to manage workloads and allocate resources effectively to meet business demands.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources, and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Experience working with a diverse team across different geographies, cultures, and time zones

Project management and transition experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.