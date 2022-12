Job summary

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.



Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Buyer – Senior Analyst



Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions.

Request for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms.

Create and analyze Procure to Pay reports, ensure data accuracy and completion and compliance.

Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision.

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Investigate issues through detailed root cause analyses.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with knowledge of accounts payable practices.

Proficient in Procurement and Supply Chain Management applications (ARIBA, SAP, Salesforce etc.) advanced skills in Excel.

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Being able to work efficiently to a given process and operate within a team environment.

Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

