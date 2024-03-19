Site traffic information and cookies

Buyer Analyst (8 month contract)

  • Location South Africa - Cape Town
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076604
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

The Buyer Analyst role is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. 

Key activities include: 

  • Validate Purchase Requisitions (PR) in accordance with policies adhered.

  • Translate PR to Purchase Order (PO) for goods and services.

  • Route POs through the applicable approval process in timely manner.

Service Delivery

  • Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

  • Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

  • Execute day-to-day procurement operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations.

  • Identify and evaluate potential sourcing opportunities.

  • Obtain supplier quotes/proposals, evaluate supplier quotes/proposals in accordance with the selection factors and recommend best supplier quote/proposal. Evaluate ongoing efficiency of vendors.

  • Manage Purchase Order process including create complex requisitions and purchase orders and route purchases to the preferred supplier.

  • Escalate business process policy failures, communicate policy adherence related to supplier management and execute against approved policy changes delivered from BP category management.

  • Evaluate and Ensure that the suppliers engaged comply with the necessary Procurement Strategy, Counter Party Due Diligence (CDD) ,HSSE, Accreditation & Regulatory requirements

  • Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

  • Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision

  • Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier

  • Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc. 

  • Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO

Change management

  • Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes

Continuous improvement

  • Constantly scans for improvement opportunities,

  • Support process simplification, standardization and continuous improvement by providing subject matter expertise from the operation's perspective

Job Holder Requirements:


Essential Education:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification with orientation within procurement environment

  • CIPS

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • Min 3 years post qualification experience, preferably in a procurement / supply chain management.  

  • Strong negotiation and influencing ability

  • Strong networking skills

  • Requisition and Purchase Order Processing

  • Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven

  • Ability to work well autonomously and within a team environment

  • High level understanding of operational and procurement functions

  • Excellent understanding of difference between Tactical and Strategic Procurement

Desirable criteria

  • Good interpersonal skills with peers, senior staff and suppliers.

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate and interact with internal and external stakeholders (e.g. BP staff and suppliers)

  • Good investigative and dispute resolution, able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines.

  • Able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines

  • Strong planning skills with the ability to work in a rapidly changing environment and prioritize accordingly


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

