Buyer Analyst (8 month contract)

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Buyer Analyst role is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.
Key activities include:
Validate Purchase Requisitions (PR) in accordance with policies adhered.
Translate PR to Purchase Order (PO) for goods and services.
Route POs through the applicable approval process in timely manner.
Service Delivery
Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate
Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions
Execute day-to-day procurement operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations.
Identify and evaluate potential sourcing opportunities.
Obtain supplier quotes/proposals, evaluate supplier quotes/proposals in accordance with the selection factors and recommend best supplier quote/proposal. Evaluate ongoing efficiency of vendors.
Manage Purchase Order process including create complex requisitions and purchase orders and route purchases to the preferred supplier.
Escalate business process policy failures, communicate policy adherence related to supplier management and execute against approved policy changes delivered from BP category management.
Evaluate and Ensure that the suppliers engaged comply with the necessary Procurement Strategy, Counter Party Due Diligence (CDD) ,HSSE, Accreditation & Regulatory requirements
Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms
Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision
Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier
Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.
Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO
Change management
Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes
Continuous improvement
Constantly scans for improvement opportunities,
Support process simplification, standardization and continuous improvement by providing subject matter expertise from the operation's perspective
Job Holder Requirements:
Essential Education:
Relevant tertiary qualification with orientation within procurement environment
CIPS
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Min 3 years post qualification experience, preferably in a procurement / supply chain management.
Strong negotiation and influencing ability
Strong networking skills
Requisition and Purchase Order Processing
Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven
Ability to work well autonomously and within a team environment
High level understanding of operational and procurement functions
Excellent understanding of difference between Tactical and Strategic Procurement
Desirable criteria
Good interpersonal skills with peers, senior staff and suppliers.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate and interact with internal and external stakeholders (e.g. BP staff and suppliers)
Good investigative and dispute resolution, able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines.
Able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines
Strong planning skills with the ability to work in a rapidly changing environment and prioritize accordingly
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.