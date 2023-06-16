Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

The Procurement and Supply Chain Management (pscm) are accountable for the full source to settle process including vendor on-boarding and compliance, strategic sourcing, procurement of goods and services, accounts payable, and materials management supporting the bpx business unit. The Operations Buyer reports to the Process Optimization Team Lead and will office with our team in Denver, Colorado.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Purchases materials, equipment, supplies, and services of a specialized or complex nature in accordance with prescribed purchasing regulations and procedures.

Issues purchase orders and confirms with the selected supplier the purchase order number, quantity, unit pricing, shipping terms, payment terms.

Ensures that the purchase order is closed upon receipt of all items or completion of all services provided.

Periodically reviews all open orders to determine whether expediting, cancellation, or closure of the purchase order is necessary.

May resolve any discrepancies between the invoice, purchase order, and receiving documents.

May write and distribute bid invitations or requests for proposals; receives and analyzes bids, quotes, and proposals.

May be responsible for creation of part numbers and/or bill of materials and for setting up the part numbers and/or bill of materials into the system.

May reviews bid proposals and negotiates purchase orders within budgetary limitations and scope of authority.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Finance, Economics, or equivalent Business degree or commiserate experience in lieu of a bachelor’s degree

Highly proficient skills in Microsoft Excel and Power BI

Experience with SAP and OpenInvoice, preferred

Minimum 2-year work experience

Communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Strong team-working skills and ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals and within multi-disciplinary teams

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, in a fast-paced environment, identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Interpret and analyze data with the ability to draw out information and insights

Interpret complex contracts and apply principles to ongoing activities

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills. Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog and integration among different stakeholders.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $48,000-$82,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

