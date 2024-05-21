This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

The Buyer Analyst role is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by bp operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders(POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close

Responsibilities

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Implement day-to-day procurement operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations.

Identify and evaluate potential sourcing opportunities.

Obtain supplier quotes/proposals, evaluate supplier quotes/proposals in accordance with the selection factors and recommend best supplier quote/proposal. Evaluate ongoing efficiency of vendors.

Lead Purchase Order process including create complex requisitions and purchase orders and route purchases to the preferred supplier.

Intensify business process policy failures, communicate policy adherence related to supplier management and complete approved policy changes delivered from bpcategory management.

Essential Education

Min 2 years post qualification experience, preferably in a procurement / supply chain management.

Strong negotiation and influencing ability

Strong networking skills

Requisition and Purchase Order Processing

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven

Ability to work well autonomously and within a team environment

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.