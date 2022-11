Job summary

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



Buyer-Senior Analyst (German speaking)

The Buyer Senior Analyst is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.



In this role You will:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Request for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Monitor and analyze reports

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Serve on projects for new initiatives or enhancements, implementation of policy changes, process and / or system changes.

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities

We have the following requirements:

Relevant Bachelors’ degree (in Finance, Business, Supply Chain) or suitable similar qualification

Experience in Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash or Finance field

Fluent German AND Upper-intermediate English knowledge

High level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: