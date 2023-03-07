Buyer - Senior Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

Key Accountabilities

Service Delivery

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions.

Issue, as needed, Request for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms.

Engage BP stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision.

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Change Management

Support MoC by adopting and effectively delivering in line with process changes.

Risk Management

Monitor and analyze reports to ensure data accuracy and completion and compliance of Procure to Pay process. Recommend remediation/improvement actions.

Manage direct spend to preferred suppliers while documenting exceptions and escalating as needed.

Continuous Improvement

Serve on projects for new initiatives or enhancements, implementation of policy changes, process and / or system changes.

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities,

Essential Education:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Bachelors’ degree in Finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification

Fluency in English

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of business experience in Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash or Finance field experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Proficient in Procurement and Supply Chain Management applications (ARIBA, SAP, Salesforce etc.) advanced skills in Excel.

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Customer and service-oriented thinking

#LI-hybrid