This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



Buyer-Senior Analyst





The Buyer Senior Analyst is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves the timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.



In this role You will:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or refer them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

The issue, as needed, Request for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery, and other commercial terms

Generate Purchase Order and confirm acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist, and requestor related to the quality, delivery, or receipt of goods/services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Monitor and analyze reports

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Serve on projects for new initiatives or enhancements, implementation of policy changes, and process and/or system changes.

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities

We have the following requirements:

Relevant bachelor’ degree or suitable similar qualification

Experience in Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash or Finance field

Fluent English is a must, upper-intermediate German or Dutch knowledge is a definite advantage

High level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness

Experience troubleshooting and identifying the root cause.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment.

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements, and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Home office opportunity



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.