Grade I Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Buyer-Senior Analyst
The Buyer Senior Analyst is responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves the timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.
In this role You will:
Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or refer them when appropriate
Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions
The issue, as needed, Request for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery, and other commercial terms
Generate Purchase Order and confirm acceptance by the supplier.
Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist, and requestor related to the quality, delivery, or receipt of goods/services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.
Monitor and analyze reports
Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.
Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.
Serve on projects for new initiatives or enhancements, implementation of policy changes, and process and/or system changes.
Constantly scans for improvement opportunities
We have the following requirements:
Relevant bachelor’ degree or suitable similar qualification
Experience in Procurement / Supply chain/ Order to Cash or Finance field
Fluent English is a must, upper-intermediate German or Dutch knowledge is a definite advantage
High level of analytical skills, numeracy, and financial awareness
Experience troubleshooting and identifying the root cause.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment.
Strong communication and cooperation skills
Customer- and service-oriented thinking
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements, and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment
Learning opportunities, and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Company laptop
Phone for private usage
Home office opportunity
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
