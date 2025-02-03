This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Buyer - Senior Analyst with German language (EU)

In this role You will:

Analyze incoming business demand, inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness,

Understanding specification and identify the most appropriate sourcing route, assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions.

Create and communicate the Request for Information/ Request for Quotation. Evaluate quotes and raise purchase orders for approval.

Request for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery, and other commercial terms.

Timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Create and analyze Procure to Pay reports, ensure data accuracy and completion and compliance.

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Manage invoice workflows efficiently to ensure pay on time statistics are maintained in line with company expectations.

Work on distinct procurement projects and or sourcing solutions as required by the Line Manager.

Develop effective relationships with key internal partners, ensuring efficient support is provided, and value is driven with the appropriate challenge.

Provide cover and support to other New Businesses Procurement staff, as required from time to time, especially during periods of high workload.

What You need to be successful:

3 - 5 years of practical experience in sourcing and procurement of goods and services

Good track record in a procurement and/ or commercially focused role

Able to work alone or as part of a team in a dynamic, constantly changing environment.

Fluency in English and intermediate German knowledge

University degree or equivalent professional certification experience

Proven ability to multitask and deliver against tight deadlines.

Excellent partner management and influencing ability.

Proven ability to seek out Continuous Improvement activities and lead and support change.

Strong working knowledge in MS Office and Teams

Working experience with SAP\Ariba (Procurement) is an advantage.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



