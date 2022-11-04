Buying Specialist Convenience

Job summary

Provide effective support to the Category Manager in matters of product set-up, price, promo, and cost management. • Support to build strong relationships with our business partners (business contacts, organizational support, logistic support between bp, logistic/ retail partner). • Support in creating a strategic short/long term plan for the development of the category in transformed sites. • Work across business units to plan and prioritize purchasing activities. • Actively involve in new site implementation or internal system changes process. • Support in the different operational activities that are assigned by the Category Manager. • Process control with relevant stakeholders (strategic Partners, Data Contractors & IT) regarding data management and data quality • Managing and implementing all regular/promotional activity into ESO, CKB. • Monitoring products performance and resolving issues and concerns like for example: daily execution of all retail price and cost changes and settling new lines within defined process. • Support in analyzing data or insights to determine industry and consumer trends regarding the product and category in the sites. • Support in analyze procurement process results for value for money, based on quality, price, delivery times and other relevant factors in relevant category. • Support to manage purchasing projects: monitoring by milestones, implementing processes and tools, etc. • Contribute to consolidation, reduction, and rationalization of the bp supplier base in the category. • Elaborate and keep updated standard procurement documents in the selected category.

We are looking for an expert to help our company in growing in convenience part of bp. ​​​​​​

Provide effective support to the Category Manager in matters of product set-up, price, promo, and cost management.

Support to build strong relationships with our business partners (business contacts, organizational support, logistic support between bp, logistic/ retail partner).• Support in creating a strategic short/long term plan for the development of the category in transformed sites.

Work across business units to plan and prioritize purchasing activities.

Actively involve in new site implementation or internal system changes process.

Support in the different operational activities that are assigned by the Category Manager.

Process control with relevant stakeholders (strategic Partners, Data Contractors & IT) regarding data management and data quality.

Managing and implementing all regular/promotional activity into ESO, CKB.

Monitoring products performance and resolving issues and concerns like for example: daily execution of all retail price and cost changes and settling new lines within defined process.

Support in analyzing data or insights to determine industry and consumer trends regarding the product and category in the sites.

Support in analyze procurement process results for value for money, based on quality, price, delivery times and other relevant factors in relevant category.

Support to manage purchasing projects: monitoring by milestones, implementing processes and tools, etc.

Contribute to consolidation, reduction, and rationalization of the bp supplier base in the category.

Elaborate and keep updated standard procurement documents in the selected category.

Provide effective support to the Category Manager in matters of product set-up, price, promo, and cost management. • Support to build strong relationships with our business partners (business contacts, organizational support, logistic support between bp, logistic/ retail partner). • Support in creating a strategic short/long term plan for the development of the category in transformed sites. • Work across business units to plan and prioritize purchasing activities. • Actively involve in new site implementation or internal system changes process. • Support in the different operational activities that are assigned by the Category Manager. • Process control with relevant stakeholders (strategic Partners, Data Contractors & IT) regarding data management and data quality • Managing and implementing all regular/promotional activity into ESO, CKB. • Monitoring products performance and resolving issues and concerns like for example: daily execution of all retail price and cost changes and settling new lines within defined process. • Support in analyzing data or insights to determine industry and consumer trends regarding the product and category in the sites. • Support in analyze procurement process results for value for money, based on quality, price, delivery times and other relevant factors in relevant category. • Support to manage purchasing projects: monitoring by milestones, implementing processes and tools, etc. • Contribute to consolidation, reduction, and rationalization of the bp supplier base in the category. • Elaborate and keep updated standard procurement documents in the selected category.