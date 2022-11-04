Site traffic information and cookies

Buying Specialist Convenience

  • Location Poland - Central - Warsaw, Poland - South - Krakow
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142236BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Provide effective support to the Category Manager in matters of product set-up, price, promo, and cost management. • Support to build strong relationships with our business partners (business contacts, organizational support, logistic support between bp, logistic/ retail partner). • Support in creating a strategic short/long term plan for the development of the category in transformed sites. • Work across business units to plan and prioritize purchasing activities. • Actively involve in new site implementation or internal system changes process. • Support in the different operational activities that are assigned by the Category Manager. • Process control with relevant stakeholders (strategic Partners, Data Contractors & IT) regarding data management and data quality • Managing and implementing all regular/promotional activity into ESO, CKB. • Monitoring products performance and resolving issues and concerns like for example: daily execution of all retail price and cost changes and settling new lines within defined process. • Support in analyzing data or insights to determine industry and consumer trends regarding the product and category in the sites. • Support in analyze procurement process results for value for money, based on quality, price, delivery times and other relevant factors in relevant category. • Support to manage purchasing projects: monitoring by milestones, implementing processes and tools, etc. • Contribute to consolidation, reduction, and rationalization of the bp supplier base in the category. • Elaborate and keep updated standard procurement documents in the selected category.

We are looking for an expert to help our company in growing in convenience part of bp. ​​​​​​

