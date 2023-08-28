C&B, AR Team Leader

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for providing customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers, developing and implementing standard and consistent processes and delivering the commercial plan through sound understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for providing customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers, developing and implementing standard and consistent processes and delivering the commercial plan through sound understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for managing, controlling and monitoring all cash & Banking and AR activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information.

Regular meetings with the business stakeholders to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customers needs etc.

Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable.

Regular follow ups on main KPI’s and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU

Forecasting and Monitoring of Cash disposition

Preparation of Management Reports

Ensure to reach the targets and objectives of the team

Ensure Monthly and Quartely reporting activities are perfomed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines

Investigate and analyse trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Acts as a subject matter expert in the area of Cash and Bank and Cash management process and procedural changes

Coordinates, develops and maintains documentation on projects and team assignments

Proactively identifies, recommends and implements process improvements in procedures of team assignments

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills

First point of escalation and issue resolution ownership

Identify risk/challenges & provide improvement action plan

Essential Education and Experience

3+ years of experience in people management / leading teams

5+ years of experience in general business relationship management and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment

Credit and Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Shared service centre experience; preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc

MS Office experience

English, C1



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

