C&B, AR Team Leader

Job summary
Grade H
Responsible for providing customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers, developing and implementing standard and consistent processes and delivering the commercial plan through sound understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Business Support Group
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
- Accountable for managing, controlling and monitoring all cash & Banking and AR activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information.
- Regular meetings with the business stakeholders to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customers needs etc.
- Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable.
- Regular follow ups on main KPI’s and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU
- Forecasting and Monitoring of Cash disposition
- Preparation of Management Reports
- Ensure to reach the targets and objectives of the team
- Ensure Monthly and Quartely reporting activities are perfomed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines
- Investigate and analyse trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements
- Acts as a subject matter expert in the area of Cash and Bank and Cash management process and procedural changes
- Coordinates, develops and maintains documentation on projects and team assignments
- Proactively identifies, recommends and implements process improvements in procedures of team assignments
- Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- First point of escalation and issue resolution ownership
- Identify risk/challenges & provide improvement action plan
Essential Education and Experience
- 3+ years of experience in people management / leading teams
- 5+ years of experience in general business relationship management and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment
- Credit and Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment
- Shared service centre experience; preferrably in oil and gas industry/or any multinational
- Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department
- Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP, etc
- MS Office experience
- English, C1
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
