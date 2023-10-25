Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for providing support and technical advice in the development, maintenance and implementation of crisis and continuity management (CCM) and emergency response (ER) plans, procedures and systems using sound technical capabilities, whilst developing and maintaining crisis and continuity preparedness, response and recovery capability.



Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) Advisor, Castellon Refinery

The crisis, continuity & security management function works to risk assess security threats, identified credible response scenarios, manage security & emergency response barriers, ensuring preparedness of all bp’s businesses to respond to a crisis.

The crisis & continuity advisor role is a mid-level role which will deliver leadership and oversight, risk and emergency management expertise, and specialist crisis management guidance and support to the refinery business.

The C&CM Advisor role is an important role providing direction to those within the business and day to day management of CCM & ER resources. This incorporates all aspects of crisis and continuity management to ensure full compliance with both bp’s defined practices and in country regulatory requirements.

The C&CM advisor will report to the C&CM Manager and will support the delivery of core C&CM conformance in the refinery. This role will be an integral part of the UK, Europe and Eurasia regional team and there will be opportunities to participate on projects which have a regional and possibly global remit.

In addition to the normal C&CM duties within the refinery, the C&CM advisor will report to the C&CM Manager and will support the delivery of core C&CM conformance in the refinery. This role will be an integral part of the UK, Europe and Eurasia regional team and there will be opportunities to participate on projects which have a regional and possibly global remit.

Experience and consistent track record of leading and mentoring teams, leading, and facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for a variety of audiences.

Experience of implementing crisis management programs and knowledge of relevant industry and regulatory standards.

Experience of leading response teams.

Experience of responding to emergency situations.

Crucial experience preparing concise communications, plans or reports.

Validated experience of developing and delivering major CCM&ER exercises.

Proven leadership capability and ability to work optimally with multiple customers (bp, contractors and regulatory bodies) in agile environment.

Consistent track record of working in high pressured situations with the ability to prioritize work when faced with multiple requirements, and the ability to proactively progress issues when only partial information is available.

Understanding of the energy industry, product flows and operations.

Proficiency/experience in industrial safety in relation to in country legislation

University/College degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management are desirable but not crucial for those with proven experience.

Certified to ICS 100, 200 and 300 (or bp IMS fundamentals)

Proficient in the use of Microsoft O365 environment

English and Spanish - Proficient level

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.