Job summary

The BP Cherry Point Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Advisor is fundamental in creating solutions to deliver emergency preparedness and business continuity programs for the Cherry Point business to enable resiliency in the event of an industrial incident or natural disaster that has an impact on bp personnel, facilities, and/or critical business operations. This position will develop and lead the Crisis Management and Business Continuity Management (BCM) programs for Cherry Point. The successful candidate will have experience in Crisis & Business Continuity management, demonstrate proven success in dynamic environments and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing multiple, complex initiatives while working with multiple internal and external partners.

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The position reports to the Cherry Point C&CM Manager.

Deliver Crisis and Business Continuity program element.

Coordinate the recruitment, training, and development of the Cherry Point IMT & BCT.

Provide guidance to the business to ensure compliance with all laws, regulations and bp policies and procedures.

Maintain emergency response and crisis management plans.

Ensure all key risks in the Entity Risk Register are reflected in response plans, trained against, and drilled per the requirements of GDP 4.6-0001 & GDP 4.6-0002.

Annually review and update the refinery Oil Spill Contingency Plan (OSCP). Submit the OSCP for review by federal and state regulators once every five years.

Conduct tabletop and Worst-Case Drills at set frequency per federal and state drill standards.

Annually review and update the refinery Business Continuity Plan (BCP).

Coordinate the training and development of the Cherry Point Business Continuity Team(s) and conduct a tabletop exercise on one or more BCM scenarios annually.

Review and update the Emergency Callout manual on a quarterly basis.

Collaborate with the Battalion Chiefs and Shift Superintendents to facilitate good communication between the Emergency Response Teams and the IMT.

Assist with day-to-day administration of Crisis Management support contracts, tracking of the Crisis Management Budget, recruitment and retention of IMT members, and is responsible for ensuring maintenance of site Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management infrastructure.

Work with the Security Manager to ensure personnel accountability processes and logistical support is maintained and always available.

Annually review and update Refinery Evacuation Plan and conduct annual evacuation drill.

Participate in quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee meetings, USCG Area Contingency Plan Meetings, and Northwest Regional/Area Committee Meetings.

Form strong relationships with different refinery departments and personnel, as well as associated represented businesses – Commercial, Scheduling, Refinery Optimization, Legal, Finance, People & Culture (P&C) and other central teams to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall C&CM Program.

Oversee and manage the contract support role – C&CM Project Administrator in day-to-day tasking and deliverables.

Essential Experience, Education and Job Requirements:

Experience in planning and implementing full scale crisis management and oil spill response exercises with regulatory oversight.

Completed ICS Certifications: ICS-100, ICS-200, IS-700, IS-800

Experience working within, implementing and training on the Incident Command System model.

Excellent interpersonal skills - particularly in the area of leadership, teamwork, influence, regulatory negotiation, and both written and oral communication.

Ability to learn quickly and pivot focus or direction when necessary

Desirable Criteria:

5 years of experience in crisis management/oil spill preparedness and response

Experience working with relevant USCG regulations for Facilities Transferring Oil or Hazardous Materials in Bulk, and EPA regulations for Oil Pollution Prevention

Experience or certification in Business Continuity Management

Experience and familiarity with Washington Administrative Code 173-182

ICS-300 Certification

Ability to manage and influence large number of volunteers or directed employees on the Incident Management Team, including refinery leadership.

Excellent presentation, oral and written communication skills

Ability to manage many non-related tasks and programs simultaneously.

Degree, certification, or equivalent in Emergency Management, Business Continuity, Crisis Response or related field



WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.