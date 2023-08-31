C&CM Cluster Manager Germany & Northern Europe (m/f/d)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for providing support and technical advice in the development, maintenance and implementation of crisis and continuity management (CCM) and emergency response (ER) plans, procedures and systems using advanced technical capabilities, whilst creating and executing continuous improvement plans and ensuring conformance to BP's internal standards.

How you can help shape the future:

Sitting within Regions, Cities & Solutions - Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, crisis, continuity and emergency management preparedness and security protection to all bp businesses. The crisis and continuity management function analyzes credible response scenarios, handles emergency response barriers, and ensures that all of bp's businesses are ready to respond to a crisis.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

The C&CM Cluster Manager will be a leading member of the UK, Europe and Eurasia regional leadership team and will be accountable and responsible for the support and delivery of all crisis, continuity management and emergency response programs in the cluster of countries.

Provides leadership, guidance, and support to the HSE&C/C&CM accountable personnel at each business in each country. Role modelling bp’s values and behaviors, ethics, and compliance, whilst demonstrating strong performance management concepts through assessing organizational capability, providing individual gap analysis, career development planning, mentoring, and coaching to all the identified indirect reports.

The C&CM Cluster Manager will provide direct guidance and support to the bp heads of country to ensure response planning and preparedness.

Where global business such as Castrol and Aviation exist within the cluster, the role holder will work in alignment with the C&CM Manager Aviation and Castrol to ensure that response preparedness and response capacity is aligned and efficient.

Take charge of and provide input for the risk assessment process of each entity, focusing on crisis management, business continuity, emergency response, and other credible risks.

Ensures each entity develops, implements and maintains their CCM&ER response programs and response plans in alignment with Group Defined Practice and OMS principles.

Supplies professional guidance, support, and advice to incident management, business support, and country support teams during their response

Sets direction and ensures that there is an appropriate program of training and exercises to maintain both capability of the HSE&C/C&CM accountable personnel and all other response personnel. Delivery of approved ISC training to Incident Management, Business, and Country support teams is part of the job

Ensures the establishment of a reliable lesson learned process to capture improvements identified during exercises and actual responses. Fully accountable for liaison with ISC leadership to gain agreement on any gap closure plans.

Leads and ensures the implementation of the self-verification process for CCM&ER in the cluster for each business.

Maintains strong communication and builds relationships with key internal and external stakeholders e.g., ISC and business leadership, HSE&C in region, regulatory and government agencies where required.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

While a university or college degree or relevant qualifications in crisis management, emergency management, or business continuity management are desirable, they are not mandatory for individuals with relevant experience.

Certified to ICS 100, 200 and 300 (or bp IMS fundamentals)

Outstanding verbal and written communication abilities in both German and English

Having the necessary experience and a proven track record of leading and mentoring teams, as well as facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for various audiences

Skilled at implementing crisis management programs and guiding crisis teams through emergency incidents or company crisis

Demonstrates delivery at a strategic level, committed to results and can navigate well with local and national leadership and diverse business partners

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to develop a strong safety culture in teams

Experienced in navigating complexity and collaborating with various stakeholders within the organization and regulatory agencies at different levels

Future focus thinking - track record of setting strategic direction and leading change.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



