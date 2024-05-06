CCM ER Manager, Tangguh

Job Family Group:HSSE Group
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :
Establish and maintain an effective response capability for the asset, adhering to bp policies, practices, and procedures, and aligning with applicable laws and regulations.
Participate in risk management reviews, ensuring effective barriers are in place to mitigate consequences from identified risk events.
Lead as an ISC role model, fostering a strong "speak up and safety culture," and guiding the CCM/ER team in compliance with "Who We Are," ethics, norms, and practices.
Demonstrate a strong performance management culture, routinely evaluating organizational capability, and providing mentoring, career development counselling, and coaching to direct reports.
Handle response team training, establishing, and maintaining a responder competency and proficiency program, and coordinating the team's involvement during emergencies, taking the lead where necessary.
Validate CCM/ER plans with intense/complex exercises at regular intervals, involving relevant customers.
Lead and handle the implementation of the self-verification process for CCM/ER within the area/asset, verifying the consistent application of policies and procedures.
Communicate deficiencies effectively to the team and relevant customers, developing gap closure plans and leading the implementation of agreed solutions.
Handle the CCM/ER budget, acting as the Contractor Accountable Manager (CAM) for relevant CCM/ER contractors, sourcing materials, equipment, personnel, and supplies for CCM/ER plans, business continuity, and oil spill response, while facilitating process standardization and continuous improvement.
Maintain a strong communicate with internal and external customers, representing the area/asset in external meetings, conferences and networks.
Drive continuous improvement and promote a learning culture.
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE :
Extensive CCM/ER experience in an operating business, as well as being a leader in an internal or external CCM/ER function, preferably within the oil and gas or other high-hazard industry.
Shown response leadership skills, confident command presence with bi-lingual communications mastery.
Thrive in working in high pressure situations - ability to prioritize work when faced with multiple requirements and to progress issues with limited available information.
Firm understanding of risk management frameworks and proven ability in developing risk-proportionate response capability.
Experience in developing, implementing, and maintaining risk-based verification programs.
Experienced Contractor Accountable Manager (CAM) with multi-year planning and budgetary track record.
Comprehensive response planning ability and experience in developing bridging documentation.
Actively supplies to continuous improvement, through leading and/or assisting lessons learned or after-action reviews following incident responses.
Response team management Rota duties including 24/7 availability when on-call.
Experience and proven track record of leading and mentoring teams, leading and facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for a variety of audiences.
Consistently successful in implementing crisis management systems including working knowledge of the Incident Command System (ICS) and tiered response management systems.
Robust ability in delivering training and exercises at various levels of an organization.
Coordination of business continuity (BC) management, facilitation of workshops and establishment of BC plans.
Understand and has experiences on handling LNG or Oil and Gas or Petrochemical facility CCM ER management.
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS :
This position only valid for Indonesian citizen
Degree or equivalent experience or equivalent qualifications in engineering or science, or professional qualifications in applicable CCM/ER, oil spill, or business continuity management fields.
Have min. 10 year's experiences working in relevant role and industries.
Why join bp :
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.