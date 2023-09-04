C&CM Manager, AGT

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are looking for the Crisis & Continuity Management Manager (C&CM) to be based in Baku, Azerbaijan! As part of the intelligence, security and crisis management sub-entity within RC&S, the incumbent will be fully responsible for the development, integration, and operation of all C&CM, emergency and oil spill response activities across Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye. The role will have a high degree of interaction with all of bp’s internal and external stakeholders, including the country regulators, government bodies and with national oil & gas companies who interface within the sphere of our operations. This role provides day to day management of CCM & ER resources, delivering high quality output in support of effective risk management and crisis preparedness within Region. This incorporates all aspects of crisis and continuity management to ensure full compliance with both bp’s defined practices and specific country regulatory requirements. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for the Crisis & Continuity Management Manager (C&CM) to be based in Baku, Azerbaijan!As part of the intelligence, security and crisis management sub-entity within RC&S, the incumbent will be fully responsible for the development, integration, and operation of all C&CM, emergency and oil spill response activities across Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye. The role will have a high degree of interaction with all of bp’s internal and external stakeholders, including the country regulators, government bodies and with national oil & gas companies who interface within the sphere of our operations.This role provides day to day management of CCM & ER resources, delivering high quality output in support of effective risk management and crisis preparedness within Region. This incorporates all aspects of crisis and continuity management to ensure full compliance with both bp’s defined practices and specific country regulatory requirements.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

In this role, we have the following requirements:

What you will deliver

The C&CM Manager will be a leading member of the UK, Europe & Eurasia LT and will be accountable for the support, the entity risk assessment process and delivery of C&CM, BCM and ER programs in the AGT region.

Leads the CCM&ER team and role-models bp’s values and behaviors. Upholds ethics, and compliance, considerations whilst demonstrating strong performance management concepts through assessing managerial capability, providing individual gap analysis, career development planning, mentoring, and coaching to all team members!

Ensures the development, implementation and maintenance of Crisis & Continuity Management & Emergency Response programs and response plans in alignment with Group Defined Practice and OMS principles.

Sets direction and ensures that there is an appropriate program of training and exercises to maintain both capability of the team and all other response personnel, including the incident management, country support & business support teams in region.

Provides professional mentorship, support and advice during a response, to the response teams in operation as part of an on-call roster.

Ensures an effective lesson learned process is place for improvements identified during exercises and actual responses. Fully accountable for liaison with ISC leadership and continuous improvement opportunities.

Leads the implementation of the self-verification process for CCM&ER within the region. Verifies that the relevant staff/contractors operate to a consistent set of policies and procedures, while implementing their own self-verification plans.

Accountable for CCM&ER budget, acts as Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for relevant CCM&ER contractors. Leads the sourcing of material, equipment, personnel and supplies critical to implement the CCM&ER plans, and response readiness.

Maintains strong communication and establishes relationships with key collaborators e.g. business leadership, HSE&C in region, regulatory and government agencies where required.

Education

University/College degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management /operational resilience is desirable but not fundamental for those with relevant validated experience.

Essential experience and criteria

Proven record of leading and mentoring teams, leading, and facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for a variety of audiences.

Implementing crisis management programs and knowledge of relevant industry and regulatory standards.

Leading response teams and delivering response exercises.

Handling oil spill preparedness and fire fighting response programs involving significant operational risk.

Essential experience preparing concise communications, plans or reports.

Must have excellent English language skills, both verbal and written.

Desirable criteria

Demonstrated leadership capability and ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders in an agile environment.

Proven record of working in high pressured situations with prioritization of work when faced with multiple requirements

Understanding of the energy industry, product flows and operations.

Ability to proactively progress issues when only partial information is available and perform to a high standard with limited direction.

Does this sound like you?



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Project Management, Site Emergency Response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.