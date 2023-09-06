C&CM Manager, North Africa

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

HSSE Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Crisis & Continuity Management Manager

This role provides day to day management of CCM & ER resources, delivering high quality output in support of effective risk management and crisis preparedness within Region. This incorporates all aspects of crisis and continuity management to ensure full compliance with both bp’s defined practices and specific country regulatory requirements.

Be a leading member of the A&ME LT and will be accountable and responsible for the support and delivery of C&CM, BCM and ER programs in the North Africa region.

Lead and provide input into the entity risk assessment process

Own the CCM&ER team and role-models bp’s values and behaviors. Uphold ethics, and compliance, considerations whilst demonstrating strong performance management concepts through assessing interpersonal capability, providing individual gap analysis, career development planning, mentoring, and coaching to all team members!

Set direction and ensures that there is an appropriate program of training and exercises to maintain both capability of the team and all other response personnel, including the incident management, country support & business support teams in region.

Provide professional mentorship, support and advice during a response, to the response teams in operation as part of an on-call roster.

Ensure an effective lesson learned process is place to gather improvements identified during exercises and actual responses. Fully accountable for liaison with ISC leadership to gain agreement on any gap closure plans and continuous improvement opportunities

Be Accountable for CCM&ER budget, act as Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for relevant CCM&ER contractors and own the sourcing of material, equipment, personnel and supplies critical to implement the CCM&ER plans, and response readiness.

Maintain strong communication and establish relationships with key internal and external collaborators e.g. ISC and business leadership, HSE&C in region, regulatory and government agencies where required.

University/College degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management /operational resilience is desirable but not fundamental for those with relevant validated experience.

Experience and consistent record of leading and mentoring teams, leading, and facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for a variety of audiences.

Demonstrated expertise in implementing crisis management programs, accompanied by a deep understanding of industry-specific regulations and standards.

Shown leadership in guiding response teams and delivering response exercises.

Experience of handling oil spill preparedness and fire fighting response programs involving significant operational risk.

Crucial experience preparing concise communications, plans or reports.

Must have excellent English language skills, both verbal and written.

Proven record of working in high pressured situations with the capacity to prioritize work when faced with multiple requirements, and the ability to proactively progress issues when only partial information is available.

Expertise in the energy sector, including product flows and operations.

Ability to perform to a high standard with minimal direction



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.