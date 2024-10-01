C&CM Manager - Operational Resilience & Business Continuity

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Sitting within Technology, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function, delivering geo-political insight and intelligence, Crisis preparedness and emergency response support and security protection to bp.

The Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Manager for Operational Resilience & Business Continuity role is critical in helping to support bp’s resilience in a crisis. They will work across multiple initiatives and support businesses across bp in building and improving their business continuity and operational resilience. They will support initiatives to develop and deliver an operational resilience framework for C&CM, incorporating an adapted approach.

The successful candidate will have extensive experience in Crisis and Business Continuity Management, and an understanding of Operational Resilience. They will demonstrate proven success in multifaceted environments and show critical thinking, flexibility in approach, innovation and agility in performing complex initiatives.

Key Accountabilities:

Supports development and implementation of an Operational Resilience (OR) framework for C&CM which incorporates regulatory requirements and redefining a company-wide approach to Business Continuity Management.

Supports the development, delivery and maintenance of global standards, requirements and mentorship for operational resilience / business continuity management.

Supports the development of BCM digital and non-digital tools, mentorship and standards.

Supports the development and delivery of operational resilience / business continuity management training and upskilling programmes.

Leads aspects of the OR / BC framework as the need arises.

Deployed into businesses to provide OR, BCM and Crisis Management expertise. Responsible for assessing the current level of resilience and readiness within a business and identifying the type and level of support required.

Craft and deliver engaging training and exercises to build capability and support business-facing C&CM programmes.

Supports the Finance C&CM programme as required in collaboration with the rest of the Operational Resilience team.

Collaborates with other teams and functions to ensure an integrated approach to delivery of value for ISC and bp.

Where required, deployed into responding teams to support response to emergencies and crises.

Supports the development of C&CM practitioners and delivers in a way which builds operational resilience and business continuity capability within C&CM teams.

Education:

University/College degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management /operational resilience is desirable but but not essential for those with relevant experience in C&CM

Experience:

Experience in implementing Business Continuity programmes in a variety of contexts or industries and understanding of the field of operational resilience.

Experience and consistent record of advising, influencing and facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for a variety of audiences.

Extensive experience of implementing crisis management and business continuity programmes and knowledge of relevant industry standards.

Experience of participating and advising response teams and delivering exercises.

Experience preparing concise communications, plans or reports.

Must have excellent English language skills, both verbal and written!

Desirable:

Experience in implementation of Operational Resilience frameworks.

Proven record of working in high pressured situations with the ability to prioritise work when faced with multiple requirements, and the ability to proactively progress issues when only partial information is available.

Membership of a technical or professional body for BC / OR e.g. BCI or DRI.

Understanding of the energy industry, product flows and operations.

Ability to perform to a high standard with minimal direction.

Understanding of digital operational resilience and cyber risk!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.