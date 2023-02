Job summary

This role will act as the tactical focal point for response related matters, dedicated to ensuring that the North Africa Region team is prepared to respond to any emergency incident. The role will drive excellence within the CCM and ER fields, by building organizational capability to respond to incidents, ensuring North Africa Region conformance with bp group defined practices for response; whilst safeguarding understanding and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Crisis & Continuity management & Emergency Response Advisor!



In this role You will:

Provide tactical and technical support to ERTs, TRTs, BST and IMT response personnel

Implement standard process of a robust “care for people” response capability

Implementation of robust end to end accounting for people mechanisms and processes

Execution of training and exercise programs covering ERT, TRT, IMT and Business Support Team (BST)

Design and maintenance of tidy and efficient Incident Management Room (IMR) facilities across Egypt

Rota management for the on-call IMT (Incident Management Team)

Development of third-party emergency response bridging documents and where appropriate be responsible for the development and delivery of tabletop exercises to test interfaces and primacy arrangements.

Support Business Continuity Management (BCM) impact analysis and response planning

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English & Arabic

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree

Senior experience within an emergency, incident, or crisis response related role

Practical and theoretical training development and delivery experience

Development of emergency response documentation such as Emergency Response Plans, Emergency Response Bridging Documents and Tactical Response documentation.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Good administrative skills and strategic thinking attitude

Very good stakeholder management and leadership skills

Familiarity working and aligning with regulatory frameworks

Desirable criteria: