CCMS Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Responsible for supporting safe, reliable, and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.

The CCMS (Contractor Cost Management System) Specialist is accountable for administration and processing within the CCMS application. This position enables timely and accurate payment to contractors for work completed. This position is also responsible for providing end-user support (answering questions, troubleshooting issues, and provisioning system access).

This position will need to interact across functional boundaries, teams and individuals to expedite exceptions and overcome challenges pertaining to the CCMS processes and system. This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all tasks that might be required. The CCMS system at Cherry Point refinery is CCTS.

Key Accountabilities:

Supports CCMS end-users to meet refinery goals by providing basic level technical support on the CCMS system, troubleshoot issues, and setting up new users to facilitate timely and accurate invoice payment.

Responsible for the development and maintenance of all CCMS end-user training materials; responsible for the ongoing delivery of all CCMS end-user training and ongoing support of new users.

Oversees day-to-day activities and processes related to CCMS, including reporting for compliance, escalation of approving contractor time, and validating exception hours (overtime, working offsite, etc.) are managed and appropriately allocated.

Maintain key KPI reports.

Ensures rates are entered in the CCMS system (i.e. per diem, pay formulas, and etc.); makes appropriate adjustments in CCMS to reflect contract terms with Procurement approval. Ensures that all daily overtime and exceptions, non-billable time, and process overrides are resolved timely to ensure BP employees that supervise contract labor review and approve timesheets efficiently.

Serve as subject matter expert and consultant for cost management system transitions and upgrades that interface with CCMS, understanding the timing and nature of data process flows.

Assist the Turnaround Cost Controls Department during high volume with full-time presence.



Education:

High School Diploma or equivalent. Associated degree is preferred.



Job Requirements:

Required:

2 - 3 years of experience in a system administration role, or utilizing a Contractor Cost Management System.

Possess a “One Team” attitude.

Experience working with Maximo or other Maintenance planning, scheduling, reporting software.

Ability to mine, interpret and present data.

Must be self-directed and possess the ability to learn new software programs.

Ability to carry out assigned projects to their completion.

Ability to manage work in a high activity, complex environment.

Ability to manage competing demands.

Willing to learn and implement new work processes and software.

Communicate internally and externally.

Technical and operational experience with a multi-user application.

Organization and problem-solving skills.

Expert level capability with MS Office products (i.e. Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Proficiency with reporting and analytic tools such as Business

Objects and/or Power BI, Tableau.

Prioritize and produce correspondence and reports in a variety of formats, utilizing appropriate computer applications.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Desirable criteria:

Experience working in a heavy manufacturing environment.

Experience in contractor relationship management and basic contract design knowledge.

High level of energy, drive, and resilience in the face of resistance.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000 - $178,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.









Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

