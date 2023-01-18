Job summary

The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager within H2 &CCS Regulatory Affairs - External Affairs team.



Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.



The CCS Regulatory Manager is responsible for identifying those policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCS and hydrogen and the policy gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified the Regulatory Manager will work with governments, regulators, trade associations and other stakeholders to develop and recommend appropriate CCS technical policy measures. The CCS Regulatory Manager will advise on and in some situations lead technical advocacy activities for these measures.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and manage technical policies and advocacy elements in support of developing commercial CCS projects. Provide strategically important and business focused carbon risk management through the identification, evaluation and development of policies that will enable scale-up and roll-out of CCS.

Provide analysis of various technical policy and regulatory frameworks on CCS projects, assess for unintended consequences for existing businesses, and make recommendations for underpinning advocacy activities. Support CCS team develop technical advocacy strategies for identified regions where policies are critical for CCS deployment.

Manage internal technical CCS and hydrogen policy relationships among all relevant stakeholders, including Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures, Legal, and the different segments/businesses to create a coherent, consistent company position. Engage and educate relevant BP representatives in CCS to develop technical integrated messages that can influence government policy outcomes for the mutual benefit of society, BP and our customers.

Identify, develop and manage technical CCS external stakeholder engagement and collaboration in support of the agreed CCS strategy. Identify, build and co-ordinate appropriate relationships to establish BP as a CCS leader and valued partner. Engage with legislative and regulatory bodies regarding the merits and consequences of proposed technical legislation and regulations. Recommend how legislation can be designed and deployed to deliver optimal energy transition outcomes.

Efficiently optimize BP engagements with technical industry regulators and opinion formers including national and regional policymakers and regulators and industry trade organizations. Ensure BP input is regionally appropriate and globally coherent. Help shape industry messaging and provide influential stakeholders with information to enable them to form well founded, fact- based viewpoints.

Manage and coordinate activities across relevant trade associations (e.g., API, EAC, CCSA, GCCSI, OGC, Hydrogen Europe, Hydrogen Council, UK Hydrogen Task Force, etc.).

Essential Experience: