The role is in the service of the Gas and Low Carbon Entity. It reports to the Hydrogen and CCS Regulatory Affairs Manager within H2 &CCS Regulatory Affairs - External Affairs team.
Rapid scale-up of CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) deployment is essential to meet the dual challenge of supplying the growing global demand for energy while achieving deep emissions reductions at lowest cost. Hydrogen, both blue and green, will become an increasingly important low carbon energy carrier. CCS and hydrogen production will in some instances be connected and require complementary policy support.
The CCS Regulatory Manager is responsible for identifying those policies that enable roll out and value creation from CCS and hydrogen and the policy gaps that limit their deployment. Where gaps are identified the Regulatory Manager will work with governments, regulators, trade associations and other stakeholders to develop and recommend appropriate CCS technical policy measures. The CCS Regulatory Manager will advise on and in some situations lead technical advocacy activities for these measures.