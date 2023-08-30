Site traffic information and cookies

CCUS Business Developer, Northern Endurance Partnership

  • Location United Kingdom - London
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ053686
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

bp is leading the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CCUS project in the UK and is developing new businesses across CCUS, blue and green hydrogen globally. We are looking for a Business Developer with strong joint venture management experience will develop and negotiate key agreements for NEP, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and establishment of the incorporated joint venture.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:
  • Development and negotiation of various agreements including but not limited to -Shareholder and Joint Venture Agreements and land option agreements
  • Development and negotiation of regulatory arrangements with the UK Government
  • External stakeholder management with the NEP partners, commercial counterparties and government
  • Develop business cases and investment governance documents
  • Support project financing activities
  • Maintain and support development of CCUS strategy
  • Build and manage internal working relationships with the project technical team, business functions and bp management
  • Support the coaching and development of other team members

Essential & Desirable Criteria:
  • Significant commercial experience in Business Development and/or Commercial Operations
  • Experience of negotiating and developing agreements for both UJV and IJVs
  • Strong external stakeholder management skills
  • Commercial experience in low carbon energy, gas value chains and/or major projects
  • Ability to deliver multiple work streams in a new organisation, with effective networking and collaboration across functions and teams
  • Ability to lead the development, negotiation and operationalisation of commercial structures
  • Ability to work with ambiguity whilst being able to progress and resolve challenging issues
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision
  • Degree educated preferable, or equivalent experience
  • Hydrogen or CCUS experience preferred


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

