CCUS Business Developer, Northern Endurance Partnership

bp is leading the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CCUS project in the UK and is developing new businesses across CCUS, blue and green hydrogen globally. We are looking for a Business Developer with strong joint venture management experience will develop and negotiate key agreements for NEP, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and establishment of the incorporated joint venture.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
bp is leading the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) CCUS project in the UK and is developing new businesses across CCUS, blue and green hydrogen globally.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
