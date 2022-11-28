CCUS Drilling Engineer

Responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
Role Synopsis
The Drilling Engineer will be directly responsible for the design of safe and technically sound drilling programs. He/she will work with the Drilling Manager/CCUS Manager, well site supervisors, subsurface and completions Team members. The main focus is the technical design and accountability for all engineering work and regulatory compliance for drilling programs under his/her area of authority. He/she is expected to demonstrate by action good technical judgment, professionalism, one team spirit, leadership skills in promoting a safe operation at the well site and together with the Development Team drill safe and compliant wells in bpx energy (including CCUS).
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential Experience and Job Requirements