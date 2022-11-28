CCUS Drilling Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for the provision of engineering expertise on the design, planning and execution of drilling activities, supporting drilling operations through technical leadership, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Role Synopsis

The Drilling Engineer will be directly responsible for the design of safe and technically sound drilling programs. He/she will work with the Drilling Manager/CCUS Manager, well site supervisors, subsurface and completions Team members. The main focus is the technical design and accountability for all engineering work and regulatory compliance for drilling programs under his/her area of authority. He/she is expected to demonstrate by action good technical judgment, professionalism, one team spirit, leadership skills in promoting a safe operation at the well site and together with the Development Team drill safe and compliant wells in bpx energy (including CCUS).

Key Accountabilities

Make technical design decisions on the safe execution of the drilling plan with cost efficiency as a business driver.

Work closely with Drilling Manager/CCUS Manager, Well Site Supervisors and contractors to help daily planning and safe execution of operations.

Secure bids for services from reputable and approved sub-contractors. Engage competent and qualified contractors that work to a company standard of operational and safety performance.

Conduct research on offset wells, evaluate new ideas and drilling technics. Be open and willing to aggressively seek better methods and techniques of drilling wells.

Work effectively with Front End Loading (FEL) Team and other engineers and geologists as well as field staff in picking surface/ bottom hole locations and support permitting.

Manage a variable workload as rig activity rises and falls based on the goals of the company.

Communicate effectively, treat all employees and contractors with respect, promote safe, inclusive, and engaging environment.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements