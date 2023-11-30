Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
The CCUS Reservoir Engineer will be responsible for CCUS field and area development and/or storage plans and implementation, covering operation, surveillance, resources progression, risk management and technology. Support for other bp subsurface projects may be included as needed. The CCUS Reservoir Engineer will be part of the Western Hemisphere GSS & CCUS Team.
Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is bp’s global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. They work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion and/or storage plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.
Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) is underground storage using proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CCUS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCUS can play a key role to help abate industries as they decarbonize and transition!
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.