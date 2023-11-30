Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

The CCUS Reservoir Engineer will be responsible for CCUS field and area development and/or storage plans and implementation, covering operation, surveillance, resources progression, risk management and technology. Support for other bp subsurface projects may be included as needed. The CCUS Reservoir Engineer will be part of the Western Hemisphere GSS & CCUS Team.



Job Description:

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) is bp’s global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses. They work across all reservoir types, characterizing reservoirs and proposing amendments to depletion and/or storage plans, as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.

Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) is underground storage using proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CCUS is at the heart of our plans to deliver low carbon electricity and energy and to contribute to our net zero ambition. Through combining low carbon energy with CO2 storage as a service, we believe CCUS can play a key role to help abate industries as they decarbonize and transition!

Key Accountabilities:

Provide sound Reservoir Engineering technical analysis, judgement, and guidance to support identification, evaluation and progression of value-generating resources

Support analyses, appraisal and development plans, and recommendations to progress CCUS projects.

Ensure subsurface products align to bp’s technical expectations for sanction decision quality of development.

Describe subsurface uncertainties and defining work products needed to sufficiently explore those uncertainties.

Build appropriate models to describe and test a range of sensitivities. These models may be classical and/or numerical, depending on scope and available data.

Generate development plan scenarios and concept screening to ensure an economic and viable development concept for sanction.

Support well planning process for upcoming appraisal and development wells.

Support analysis, interpretation and integration of data acquired from the appraisal wells.

Identify key risks and uncertainties, and propose monitoring, measurement, and verification plan for sequestration sites.

Coordinate submission of critical path elements of Class VI permit-to-construct and permit-to-inject as part of the development of the sequestration sites.

Work with Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and other Production & Operations (P&O) enablers to build and develop innovative solutions for challenges in the CCUS space.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor degree in Petroleum/Reservoir Engineering or related applied science or engineering

At least 5 years’ experience in reservoir engineering / petroleum engineering or related experience

Demonstrated track record as a self-starter, strong interpersonal skills, integration skills, and technical leadership

Desirable Criteria:

Technical

CCUS Support: Promote storage complex progression by assessing surveillance and analogue data, development activities and materiality, and working across multi-disciplines to provide input and justification for CCUS project identification and progression, following company’s guidelines.

Promote storage complex progression by assessing surveillance and analogue data, development activities and materiality, and working across multi-disciplines to provide input and justification for CCUS project identification and progression, following company’s guidelines. Experience in reservoir simulation, including integrated subsurface description and reservoir performance prediction.

Experience in classical reservoir engineering, reservoir management, and field development planning.

Direct hands-on experience with analytical / numerical simulation and associated reservoir engineering toolkits.

Provide support for well and project planning processes, including drilling operations, well evaluations and facility options.

Desirable to have hands-on experience in CCUS project(s) and/or CO2 flood and/or other EOR, including monitoring and analysis techniques.

Leadership

Demonstrate teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with cross-functional teams including Subsurface, Wells, and Projects

Technical experience and technical judgment to be able to respectfully influence others, ensure technical standard methodology is used

Strong communication skills to share technical learnings

Ability to cope with short-term deadlines and flexible prioritization

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depletion and Storage Development Planning, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geological Reservoir and Storage Unit Modelling, Integrated Resource Progression, Monitoring, Measuring and Verification for Carbon Storage, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and Area Performance Management, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.