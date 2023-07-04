CCUS Wells Engineer

Responsible for supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled on time and in budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.
Entity:Production & Operations
Wells Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a (Senior) Wells Engineer – GCD (Global Concept Development) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCUS) to join us. We are happy to consider various job locations based on the successful candidate.
An Underground storage is a proven technology for carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization and a method to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from various emitters.
The role will include exposure to Global CCUS projects and comprehensive insight to wells integrity exposed to CO2. Passion for learning new non-core skills (subsurface, subsea, flow assurance and facilities) as part of the integrated approach required in CO2 projects.
In this role you will be helping the SDE managing the interfaces with the Projects organization for Major Projects and New Energy as well as the Subsurface teams.
As a Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS, you will have a unique chance to be exposed to all Carbon Capture and Storage projects across the whole glob as well as all Major Projects in the earliest stages (Concept Development and Optimize) to help build the right concept from the start.
This will also be an exciting opportunity to work very closely with central and regional teams as well as other functions such as New Energy, Subsurface and CCUS communities within bp, which will give you a great insight into how the business operates across the globe.
Joining us as a Wells Engineer – GCD/CCUS significantly increase your learning and experience as well as enabling you to share those learnings across different regions and assets.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience:
Desirable Criteria & Experience
Essential Qualifications:
Why join our team?
This GCD Wells team is managing critical areas of the bp business such as Major Projects and Carbon Capture and Storage CCUS and will be the core for building a global wells CCUS support team for the future.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment.
We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.
