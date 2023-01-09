CDD Analyst

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

CDD (Counterparty Due Diligence) Analyst

If you join our Counterparty Due Diligence team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Resolves results of ongoing monitoring of existing counterparties & vessels;

Ensure accuracy and completeness of data for ongoing media & sanctions monitoring;

Conducts data clean-up & reconciliation of databases / systems to ensure accuracy of records;

Escalates all concerns and issues to senior CDD levels as appropriate;

Contribute to improvements to current ongoing monitoring processes

Provide reports

Assists in projects

Assists in maintaining and improving effective interaction and communication with other units/business areas;

Prioritize work and balance time in ensuring that all assignments are completed in a timely manner and meet expectations;

Any other duties as assigned by management from time to time

In the CDD Analyst role we have the following requirements:



Fluency in English.

Minimum 1-2 year work experience

Strong Excel skills, experience in data processing

Power BI experience is an advantage

Basic KYC/AML knowledge and experience would be an advantage

Good customer service, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast paced environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:



Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested