CDD Analyst- Fixed-term, Part-time

Job Description:

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

CDD (Counterparty Due Diligence) Analyst (Part-time- 4 hrs, Fixed-term)

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is BP's face to the traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance.

At GBS Europe we’re a highly-skilled and diverse team of 1,200 professionals, based in Budapest, Hungary. We also have a small finance team in Istanbul, Turkey. Priding ourselves on excellent teamwork, since the center opened in 2009 our people have driven this part of the organization to become an excellent regional European business service center.

In this role you will:

Perform ongoing KYC/AML due diligence reviews for existing counterparties that already have business relationships with IST

Monitor proactively and review existing counterparties for changes in their profiles

Operates the day-to-day KYC /AML operating procedures for ongoing reviews of existing counterparties.

Conducts ongoing reviews and monitoring for existing T&S counterparties as my be assigned by the Team leader.

Assists (under supervision and direction) with the design and implementation of special KYC/AML projects.

ensuring effective compliance with the IST AML Standards as part of CDD's review and approval process for new and existing counterparties.

Escalates all concerns and issues to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

Influences and initiates improvements to current CDD processes to continually provide effective and efficient CDD procedures consistently.

Assists in delivering short and long term goals for the team.

Assists in maintaining and enhancing effective interaction and communication with other units /business areas, counterparties, including front office staff.

What you’ll need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Minimum of 3 years of experience in control, compliance or finance area

Good analytical, process and project management skills.

Basic KYC/AML knowledge and experience of conducting counterparty due diligence activities.

Ability to assist in implementation process.

Good work ethics and professionalism.

Good customer service, communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast paced environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



