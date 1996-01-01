This role is not eligible for relocation

Our Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) team ensures that operations are conducted in accordance with bp practices and requirements, including adherence with data privacy regulations and maintaining detailed audit trails for all decisions and controlled document retention. We are currently hiring for the position of Enablement Lead – who is responsible for reviewing and assessing all escalations raised by the CDD Analysts and acts as the primary point of contact for the relevant bp businesses.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



CDD Enablement Lead

In this role you (will be):

Using a risk-based approach to screening analyses red flags, assess risk presented by the counterparty, and recommends mitigation plans.

Responsible for all escalations from CDD analyst for cases originated for the segment/business supported. Reviews CDD research carried out by analysts, challenges and advises if appropriate/where further research required

Review research carried out by the CDD Analysts, challenge and advise and provide coaching where appropriate.

Securely store all information ensuring data privacy compliance.

Assist in operating the High-Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP).

Participate in relevant segment CDD forums and drive continuous improvement and efficiencies.

Drive system, tools, and process standardization and automation.

Partner closely with Ethics & Compliance, Legal, Finance Groups, Procurement, Credit, Internal Control, and supported businesses.

Develop and maintain collaborative efforts with the business.

Take ownership of the CDD and Pre-Qualification Operational process across the centres, specifically for the CDD cases escalated due to red flags

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of rigor, or escalate – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Ensure Compliance to CDD and Pre-Qualification policy and procedures.

Provide subject matter expertise to team members or wider business to ensure appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and Pre-Qualification and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

What you'll need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA6-8 years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Strong stakeholder relationship management skills

A proactive and dynamic approach

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in a multi-faceted environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



