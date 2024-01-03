Job summary

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



CDD Enablement Lead

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to optimally build, segment and manage the third party supply chains

The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Enablement Lead is responsible for ensuring CDD operations are conducted in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice in BP, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a systematic audit trail for all decisions and controlled document retention.

In this role You will:

Take ownership of the Counterparty Due Diligence Operational process across the GBS centres, specifically for the CDD cases raised due to red flags

Understand and operate the CDD process, to ensure accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with SLAs. Monitor assigned queues in the CDD tool and prioritise workload.

Conduct on demand CDD screening for counterparties in accordance with the risk based CDD process.

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of difficulty, or escalate – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Ensure that the rationale for all decisions is annotated as needed in the CDD tool

Compile as appropriate and send CDD request forms to counterparties as required, as well as analysing subsequent responses and propose the appropriate risk level to be assigned.

Understand and assist in operating the High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP)

Primary CDD point of contact for the relevant business for raised cases, primary contact for E&C (bridge between E&C and GBS)

Follow up with business when required (for raised cases) to better understand context and gathers additional information from business where required

Analyse and assess risk presented by counterparty to BP

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA

7+ years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Significant experience in people management

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Strong stakeholder and customer relationship management skills

A proactive and dynamic approach

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in a multi-faceted environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



