Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Join us in a crucial time of transition! We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work! For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of defence.

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to achieve sector-leading cost-performance.

Summary of Role

The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Enablement Lead is responsible for ensuring CDD operations are conducted in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice in BP, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a detailed audit trail and controlled document retention

You will also handle all blocking issues from the CDD analyst and will be the point of contact for the relevant business and act as the liaison between E&C and GBS in cases review.

What You Will Do

Take ownership of Operational process across the centres, specifically for the CDD cases raised due to red flags

Understand and ensure accurate and timely delivery of services.

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of rigor, or escalate – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Analyse and assess risk presented by counterparty to BP

Review and sign-off risk mitigation plans

Participate in relevant segment CDD forums

Responsible for reviewing improved due diligence outputs

To approve the assignment of Medium & High Risk to counterparties

Drive continuous improvement and efficiency agenda to CDD processes within remit.

Provide subject matter expertise to team members or wider business to ensure appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and Pre-Qualification and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

What you will bring

7+ years of working experience in CDD, Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Strong stakeholder relationship management skills.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

