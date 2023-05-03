Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our CDD team and advance your career as a
CDD Junior Analyst
The CDD Analyst is responsible for supporting accurate, timely and effective on boarding of trading counterparties, using basic technical capabilities to provide counterparty due diligence in accordance with the relevant rules, regulations and standards, recommending process improvements and ensuring that records are efficiently and accurately maintained.In this role You will:What You will need to be successful:
- Relevant degree in the field of Economics, Finance or Legal
- Knowledge of KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.
- Solid understanding of underlying financial crime/corruption/sanctions risks.
- Ability to manage own workload and deal with competing priorities.
- Strong interpersonal, communication and analytical skills.
- Ability to work and deliver as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!