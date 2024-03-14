Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved in what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



CDD Enablement Lead

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains

The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Enablement Lead is responsible for ensuring CDD operations are conducted in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice in BP, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a systematic audit trail for all decisions and controlled document retention.

In this role You will:

Conduct thorough KYC due diligence on new and existing counterparties

Manage own / the team’s portfolio of existing counterparties to be refreshed and/or priorities of new counterparty on-boardings.

Maintain accurate and complete KYC/AML due diligence records on new and existing counterparties

Applies a robust risk approach and forms sound judgment calls, recommendations.

Escalate all concerns and red flags to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

Ensure effective compliance with bp’s AML Standards in reviewing (four eye check) and approving counterparty files.

Maintain effective interaction with key partners in other units / business areas of T&S, GBS senior management as well as counterparties directly.



Manage day-to-day CDD process at team level within established guidelines and standards.

Influence and initiate improvements to current CDD processes to increase control and efficiency.

Drive the design and implementation of special KYC/AML projects.

Actively participate in setting up / refining KYC/AML operating procedures.

Share knowledge and expertise across the CDD team especially regarding KYC / AML Procedures and Processes, Legal and Regulatory requirements as well as best-practices.



Act as a role model in accordance with the bp Leadership Expectations.

Attract, develop and retain staff to ensure a consistently high level of professionalism

Develop skills, competencies, and knowledge of team members to achieve their full potential.

Contribute to mid-year and annual performance appraisals.

Establish and control short- and long-term goals of the team

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant finance or legal degree or equivalent education

6-8 years of general business experience

Minimum 5 years of experience in control, compliance or finance area

Experience from KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.

Previous (functional) management experience is a strong advantage

Solid understanding of KYC/CDD/AML/Sanctions risks and controls

Good analytical, process and project management skills

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Ability to work and deliver as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to manage competing priorities.

Ability to work with digital technology large data sets confidently

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.