CDD Manager

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp.



In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Provide effective support to CDD team in KYC due diligence reviews of new and existing counterparties

· Manage team’s portfolio of existing counterparties to be refreshed and/or priorities of new counterparty on-boardings.

· Applies a robust risk approach and forms sound judgment calls, recommendations.

· Escalate all concerns and red flags to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

· Ensure effective compliance with bp’s AML Standards in reviewing (four eye check) and approving counterparty files.

· Maintain effective interaction with key stakeholders

· Manage resources of the team by effective capacity forecasting and monitoring, setting priorities, work allocation and reallocation where necessary.

· Provide regular KPIs and MI to stakeholders.

· Identify, initiate, and drive improvements to current CDD processes to increase control and efficiency.

· Share knowledge and expertise across the CDD team especially regarding KYC / AML Procedures and Processes, Legal and Regulatory requirements as well as best practices.

· Act as a role model in accordance with the bp Leadership Expectations.

· Attract, develop and retain staff to ensure a consistently high level of professionalism

· Active performance management of team members throughout the year.

· Establish and control short- and long-term goals of the team.



Relevant finance or legal degree and minimum of 6 years of experience in control, compliance or finance area

· 3+ years of experience in managing teams

· Experience from KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.

· Solid understanding of KYC/CDD/AML/Sanctions risks and controls

· Good analytical, process and project management skills

· Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

· Ability to drive continuous improvement and manage teams through change.



Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

The CDD Manager is responsible for managing a team to deliver Account Opening business and control, effectively deploying account opening and reference data processes liaising with relevant industry groups regarding account opening and reference data practices, maintaining strong working relationships with BP customers and internal groups, and working with Legal and Compliance to ensure compliance is in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering account activities that are in conformance with internal requirements and standards.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!