Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a CDD Manager.

Role Synopsis

The CDD Manager’s role is to own the CDD process for the non-regulated businesses and run operations for the segments (for suppliers, agents and customers) for those activities supported by FBT with the strive to provide assurance of CDD to the respective segment. The CDD Manager will be acting as SME for CDD end to end process for non-regulated businesses and ensure that necessary updates are being made to ensure that the procedure / policy defined by BP group supported by GBS is being met.

Key Accountabilities

Process Leadership

Take ownership of the CDD Operational process operated by FBT.

Lead all aspects of and facilitate the development of CDD capability into the team across FBT

Support business growth agenda and pivotal initiatives in line with CDD risk management requirements

Ensure Compliance to CDD policy and procedures by working closely with Ethics & Compliance, Segments and Legal teams.

Drive continuous improvement and efficiency agenda to CDD processes

Ensure counterparty data integrity in the systems is preserved and enhanced in line with CDD policy and procedures. Provide important metrics and MI supporting the effective operations of the CDD team and in support of internal and external reporting and assurance

Ensure CDD operations are consistent across FBT Centres.

Actively participate in the CDD practitioner and networking forums.

Participate and contribute to the reviews of the CDD and High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP) with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & Compliance (E&C), Legal, Segment etc.

Provide subject matter expertise to team members or wider business to ensure appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

W ork closely with E&C, Finance Groups, Procurement Groups, Credit G roup, Internal Control and supported businesses .

Act as an advisor to E&C, Legal and Segments on CDD Operational matters.

Act as the final partner concern/reference point for control and user access on the CDD platform

Process and Data Integrity

Ensure all information are stored securely in accordance with the requirements of the CDD process ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

Maintain the consolidated Key Process Indicators for CDD process and input to segment risk heads and E&C.

Drive system, tools and process standardisation

Implement process automation

Global People Management

Act as line manager for CDD Team Leads across global FBT Centre s

Participate actively in FBT CDD talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Support the development of the new organisation culture, in line with the FBT Employee Value Proposition to retain and attract the right talent, and encourage a high performing culture

Lead the relevant collaborator relationships within other FBT Services lines, and with the segment teams

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Align with all Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and chip in to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA. 10+ years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Strong people management skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Strong collaborator relationship management skills

A proactive and dynamic approach

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in a multi-faceted environment

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



