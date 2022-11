Job summary

Responsible for coordinating the activities of a team accountable for providing day-to-day dedicated procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for a hub or at site, based on sound procurement management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Key Accountabilities



Process Leadership

Take ownership of the development and maintenance of the CDD and Pre-Qualification Operational Deskbook.

Support the vital updates to the end to end process (including tools) to support changes in Group procedure and risks management activities

Support the development of CDD and Pre-Qualification capability into the team within the centre, by supporting the coordination of the capabilities assessment and training requirements

Support business growth agenda and central initiatives in line with CDD risk management requirements

Ensure Compliance to CDD and Pre-Qualification policy and procedures by working closely with Ethics & Compliance, Segments, Legal team and the CDD Operations team.

Drive continuous improvement and efficiency agenda to CDD processes across the centres.

Ensure counterparty data integrity in the systems is preserved and improved in line with CDD policy and procedures. Provide KPIs and MI supporting the effective operations of the CDD Operations team and in support of internal and external reporting and assurance

Actively participate in the CDD and Pre-Qualification practitioner and networking forums.

Participate and contribute to the reviews of the CDD and Pre-Qualification and High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP) with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & Compliance (E&C), Legal,Segment etc.

Work closely with E&C, Finance Groups, Procurement Groups, Credit Group, Internal Control and supported businesses.

Support the control and user access on the CDD platform

Support the management of CDD tools (Aravo, WC1, DNB, Transparint, Lloyds, Seaweb) and support the engagement with the tool service providers ; including handling the contract renewal and service level adherence.

Perform control and monitoring activities (New, Refresh and CCM alert review) and the Quality Assurance for the end-to-end process

Support knowledge management and retention (including SOP review and update). Support closure of audit actions (both internal and business audit action)

Ensure all information are stored securely in accordance with the requirements of the CDD process ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

Maintain the consolidated Key Process Indicators for CDD and Pre-Qualification process and input to segment risk heads and E&C.

Drive system, tools and process standardisation. Implement process automation

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

6+ years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Significant experience of people management and managing large scale operations

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Strong stakeholder relationship management skills

Proactive and multifaceted approach

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA.