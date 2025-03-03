This role is not eligible for relocation

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we're home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We're investing in today's energy system and helping build out tomorrow's. So while we're still in oil and gas, over the next decade we'll become a different kind of energy company. We're decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people's lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you'll be fully connected into the world of bp. You'll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There's a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we're with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as a CDD SME.

Job Purpose

The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Senior Enablement Lead is responsible for ensuring CDD operations are conducted in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice in bp, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a systematic audit trail for all decisions and controlled document retention

The CDD Senior Enablement Lead is also responsible for all issues from the CDD analyst and will be the primary CDD point of contact for the relevant business and act as the bridge between E&C and FBT in cases review. Additionally, the CDD Senior Enablement Lead will lead the engagements with Legal & E&C and certain businesses in relation to the Group CDD procedure & issues.

Key Accountabilities

Process Leadership

Take ownership of the CDD and Pre-Qualification Operational process across the centres, specifically for the CDD cases raised due to red flags

Understand and operate the CDD process, to ensure accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with SLAs. Monitor assigned queues in the CDD tool and prioritise workload.

Conduct on demand CDD screening for counterparties in accordance with the risk based CDD process.

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of rigor, or advance – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Ensure that the rationale for all decisions is annotated as needed in the CDD tool

Compile as appropriate and send CDD request forms to counterparties as required, as well as analysing subsequent responses and propose the appropriate risk level to be assigned.

Draft any mitigating actions to be sent to BP business requesters.

Securely store all information in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice and policy ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

Understand and assist in operating the High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP)

Responsible for all issues from CDD analyst for cases originated for the segment/business supported. Reviews CDD research carried out by analysts, challenges and advises if appropriate/where further research required

Primary CDD point of contact for the relevant business for raised cases, primary contact for E&C (bridge between E&C and FBT)

Handle the relevant collaborator relationships within other FBT Services lines, and with the segment teams; as well as owning the engagement with Legal & E&C in relation to CDD related matters & issues

Act as the senior SME within the Enablement space to provide guidance and review issues

Act as the focal point within Enablement to standardize the recommendations & issues amongst SMEs

Collaboration with Operations Leads and Process & Assurance Leads to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Follow up with business when required (for raised cases) to better understand context and gathers additional information from business where required

Analyse and assess risk presented by counterparty to BP

Review and sign-off risk mitigation plans

Participate in relevant segment CDD forums

Responsible for reviewing improved due diligence outputs

To approve the assignment of Medium Risk to counterparties

Ensure Compliance to CDD and Pre-Qualification policy and procedures.

Drive continuous improvement and efficiency agenda to CDD processes within remit.

Ensure counterparty data integrity in the systems is preserved and enhanced in line with CDD policy and procedures.

Actively participate in the CDD and Pre-Qualification practitioner and networking forums.

Participate and chip in to the reviews of the CDD and Pre-Qualification and High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP) with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & Compliance (E&C), Legal,Segment etc.

Provide subject matter expertise to team members or wider business to ensure appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and Pre-Qualification and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

Work closely with E&C, Finance Groups, Procurement Groups, Credit Group, Internal Control and supported businesses.

Act as an advisor to E&C, Legal and Segments on CDD subject matters.

Process and Data Integrity

Ensure all information are stored securely in accordance with the requirements of the CDD process ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

Maintain the consolidated Key Process Indicators for CDD and Pre-Qualification process and input to segment risk heads and E&C.

Drive system, tools and process standardisation

Implement process automation

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Align with all BP’s Health experience, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA.

Experience

9+ years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Significant experience of people management and handling medium scale operations

Proficiencies

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Strong collaborator relationship management skills

Proactive and dynamic approach

