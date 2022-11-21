Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our CDD Team and advance your career as a



CDD Senior Analyst



Ensure effective compliance with the T&S AML Standards through the review of existing and new counterparties

Research and assess external / internal information available.

Conduct negative media and other adverse information screening on counterparties

Construct, assess and clearly present risk profile of counterparties.

Escalate all concerns and red flags to senior CDD levels as appropriate

Maintain and enhance effective interaction and communication with key stakeholders in other units / business areas of T&S as well as counterparties directly.

Influence and initiate improvements to current CDD processes to increase control and efficiency.

Relevant finance or legal degree and minimum of 2 years of experience in control, compliance or finance area

Knowledge of KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.

Solid understanding of underlying financial crime/corruption/sanctions risks.

Ability to manage own workload and deal with competing priorities

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to work and deliver as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

The CDD Senior Analyst is responsible for supporting accurate, timely and effective on boarding of trading counterparties, using basic technical capabilities to provide counterparty due diligence in accordance with the relevant rules, regulations and standards, recommending process improvements and ensuring that records are efficiently and accurately maintained.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!