The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Senior Analyst is responsible for ensuring CDD operations are conducted as CDD Practice in BP, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a systematic audit trail for all decisions and controlled document retention.

Key Accountabilities:

Process Leadership

Ensure the complete, accurate and timely validation, processing and payment of invoices for hydrocarbon non hydrocarbon received on behalf of bp in compliance with policies and procedures.

Conduct effective KYC/AML CDD procedures including screening for new and existing counterparties and ensuring that internal and external KYC /AML requirements are successfully met.

Supervise the continuous monitoring reports for new matches

Instigate follow-up reviews at frequencies determined by the risk rating for the counterparties or agents

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of rigor, or raise – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Using the CDD tool to prioritise workload to ensure delivery of services. Drive system, tools and process standardisation and automation.

Compile as appropriate and send CDD request forms to counterparties as required, as well as analysing subsequent responses and propose the appropriate risk level to be assigned.

Draft any mitigating actions to be sent to BP business requesters.

Securely store all information ensuring data privacy compliance.

Understand and assist in operating the High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP)

Provide subject matter expertise to requestors to ensure that the appropriate level of rigor is applied and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

Participate in periodic CDD reviews or HRAGCP process with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & C, Legal, etc.

Contributes to improvements to current CDD processes to continually provide effective and efficient CDD processes consistently;

Ensures compliance with resourcing policies and UK legislation handling any critical/personal data in line with BP’s data privacy rules