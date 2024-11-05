In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

CDD Senior Analyst

In this role You will:

Review, assessment and resolution of ongoing monitoring hits on existing counterparties & vessels.

Ensure accuracy and completeness of data for ongoing media & sanctions monitoring.

Conduct data clean-up & reconciliation of databases / systems to ensure accuracy of records.

Escalate all concerns and issues to CDD management as appropriate.

Contribute to improvements of current processes and ensure consistent and efficient processes.

Provide written and/or verbal reports.

Support of improvement projects.

Maintain and improve effective interaction and communication with other units/business areas.

Prioritize own workload in line with high level direction.

Any other duties as assigned by management from time to time.

What You need to be successful: