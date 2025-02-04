CDD Senior Analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) Analyst will be ensuring CDD operations are conducted in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice in BP, including the requirement to observe all data privacy regulations and the need to maintain a detailed audit trail for all decisions and controlled document retention

Key Accountabilities

Process Leadership

Understand and operate the CDD process, to ensure accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with SLAs. Monitor assigned queues in the CDD tool and prioritise workload.

Conduct on demand CDD screening for counterparties in accordance with the risk based CDD process.

Monitor the continuous monitoring reports for new matches

Instigate follow-up reviews at frequencies determined by the risk rating for the counterparties or agents

Review any matches to establish validity and, if appropriate, recommend next steps which may include moving to a higher level of difficulty, or raise – include recommendations on action based on precedents

Ensure that the rationale for all decisions is annotated as needed in the CDD tool

Compile as appropriate and send CDD request forms to counterparties as required, as well as analysing subsequent responses and propose the appropriate risk level to be assigned.

Draft any mitigating actions to be sent to BP business requesters.

Securely store all information in accordance with the requirements of the CDD Practice and policy ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

Understand and assist in operating the High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP)

Provide subject matter expertise for the CDD process to requestors to ensure that the appropriate level of difficulty is applied to CDD and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

Participate in periodic reviews of the CDD or HRAGCP process with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & C, Legal, etc.

Ensure Compliance to CDD and Pre-Qualification policy and procedures.

Ensure counterparty data integrity in the systems is preserved and improved in line with CDD policy and procedures.