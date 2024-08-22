Job summary

The CDD Senior Manager’s role is to own the CDD process for the non-regulated businesses and run operations for the segments (for suppliers, agents and customers) for those activities supported by GBS with the strive to provide assurance of CDD to the respective segment. The person will be acting as SME for CDD end to end process and ensure that vital updates are being made to ensure that the procedure / policy defined by BP group is being met.

Key Accountabilities:

Process Leadership

Take ownership of the CDD Operational process operated by GBS.

Lead all aspects of and facilitate the development of CDD capability into the team across GBS

Support business growth agenda and pivotal initiatives in line with CDD risk management requirements

Ensure Compliance to CDD policy and procedures by working closely with Ethics & Compliance, Segments and Legal teams.

Drive continuous improvement and efficiency agenda to CDD processes

Ensure counterparty data integrity in the systems is preserved and improved in line with CDD policy and procedures. Provide important metrics and MI supporting the effective operations of the CDD team and in support of internal and external reporting and assurance

Ensure CDD operations are consistent across GBS Centres.

Actively participate in the CDD practitioner and networking forums.

Participate and contribute to the reviews of the CDD and High Risk Agent Group Control Process (HRAGCP) with fellow practitioners and subject matter experts from Ethics & Compliance (E&C), Legal,Segment etc.

Provide subject matter expertise to team members or wider business to ensure appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and HRAGCP evaluations of counter-parties

Work closely with E&C, Finance Groups, Procurement Groups, Credit Group, Internal Control and supported businesses.

Act as an advisor to E&C, Legal and Segments on CDD Operational matters.

Act as the final escalation/reference point for control and user access on the CDD platform

Process and Data Integrity

E nsure all information are stored securely in accordance with the requirements of the CDD process ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements

nsure all information are stored securely in accordance with the requirements of the CDD process ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements Maintain the consolidated Key Process Indicators for CDD process and input to segment risk heads and E&C.

Drive system, tools and process standardisation

Implement process automation

Global People Management

Act as line manager for CDD managers across global GBS Centres

Participate actively in GBS Procurement talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Support the development of the new organisation culture, in line with the GBS Employee Value Proposition to retain and attract the right talent, and encourage a high performing culture

Manage the relevant stakeholder relationships within other GBS Services lines, and with the segment teams

Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE)

Align with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, Accounting, or related field; or professional certification such as ACAMS or ICA. 12+ years of working experience in CDD and Pre-Qualification / AML, Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Business or related field.

Strong people leadership skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Strong stakeholder relationship management skills

A proactive and dynamic approach

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in a multi-faceted environment

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



