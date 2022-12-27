Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

CDD Team Leader

Conduct thorough KYC due diligence on new and existing counterparties

Manage own / the team’s portfolio of existing counterparties to be refreshed and/or priorities of new counterparty on-boardings.

Apply a robust risk approach and forms sound judgment calls, recommendations.

Escalate all concerns and red flags to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

Ensure effective compliance with bp’s AML Standards in reviewing (four eye check) and approving counterparty files.

Maintain effective interaction with key stakeholders in other units / business areas of T&S, GBS senior management as well as counterparties directly.

Manage day-to-day CDD process at team level

Drive the design and implementation of improvement initiatives

Share knowledge and expertise across the CDD team especially regarding KYC / AML Procedures and Processes, Legal and Regulatory requirements as well as best practices.

Act as a role model in accordance with the bp Leadership Expectations.

Attract, develop and retain staff to ensure a consistently high level of professionalism

Develop skills, competencies, and knowledge of team members

Contribute to mid-year and annual performance appraisals.

Relevant finance or legal degree and 6-8 years of general business experience

Minimum 5 years of experience in control, compliance or finance area

Experience from KYC/AML control functions, ideally within a financial services or commodities trading business is preferred.

Solid understanding of KYC/CDD/AML/Sanctions risks and controls

Good analytical, process and project management skills

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Ability to manage competing priorities.

Ability to work with digital technology large data sets confidently.

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

The CDD Lead is responsible for supporting and advising on the accurate, timely and effective on boarding of trading counterparties, using sound technical capabilities to ensure that the business is adequately supported in meeting their counterparty due diligence obligations, collaborating with a variety of relevant stakeholders, taking appropriate steps to ensure general compliance and developing process improvements.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!