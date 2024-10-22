C&E Tax Advisor Spain

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Join bp as Customs & Excise Tax Advisor - Madrid Based

The Customs & Excise Tax Advisor will report to Spain Customs & Excise Tax Manager. The individual will be primarily involved in supporting all C&E matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where will support our ambition to centralize, optimize and digitize how we handle C&E across bp. The C&E Tax Advisor will partner with our local businesses (Castellon Refinery, Retail, Marine, Air, EV, Hydrogen and Lubes), tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure we are compliant and deliver on our Net Zero ambition.

Provide advice on C&E matters and help optimize bp Tax position using special trade programs.

Implement controls regarding non-preferential and preferential origin management as well as tax exemption/suspension regimes such as end use, inward/outward processing, customs warehouse, free trade zones, etc.

Conduct reviews of imports and exports conducted by bp businesses and ensure compliance with global/regional policies & regulations.

Support import/export operations within Spain, including collaboration with the customs brokers/agents and terminals.

Support local C&E Manager with daily C&E matters, e.g., license requests, response to business queries, filing of tax returns, review of regulations, etc.

Supervise tax legislative changes, international trade developments and support amending/updating business/finance processes when needed (including IT Systems).

Give to the identification, design, and implementation of prioritized C&E planning opportunities for bp businesses.

Support tax audits and where appropriate represent bp at meetings with the fiscal and regulatory authorities.

Support bp Tax Indirect Tax Control Framework (ITCF) and supervise the effective control of C&E processes.

Support the operation of effective risk management tools and processes.

Secure, protect & maintain C&E licenses needed for the operation of the business.

Maintain key partnerships, in particular Spanish Tax Authorities, ARC (accounting, reporting & control), operations teams and business segments.

Share knowledge and build awareness on C&E matters within the wider C&E team.

Support local C&E advocacy activities and where needed represent bp in local discussions

Hold a university degree

Relevant Excise & Customs experience (5-7 years)

Experience on tax advisory firm, customs brokerage firm, multinational company or as an excise or customs specialist within the Tax authorities

Knowledge of the energy sector and its international environment is a plus

Extensive knowledge of European customs laws and regulations as well as the international customs legislations (WCO & WTO).

Deep understanding on the interaction between Customs, Transfer Pricing, Compliance, Excise duties, VAT & Export Controls.

The C&E Tax Advisor will need to make decisions in a complex and sophisticated environment, have strong analytical and reasoning skills and be able to work under pressure.

Furthermore, the role requires strong interpersonal skills and the ability to influence without direct authority by building a strong internal and external network.

One - team working spirit, a collaborative attitude and successfully motivating in cross jurisdictional working within the Tax Function.

Written and verbal business proficiency in Spanish and English is essential.

At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world.

This position is office based (with a possibility to work from home – 60/40 on a weekly basis) at our central Madrid bp office.



