CF Analyst

The Commercial Funding Analyst will support the development and management of complex financing transactions that underpin bp’s financial framework and its ambition to transition to a net zero integrated energy company. They will also work closely with bp businesses to ensure their financial needs are met.

Bp has a fantastic opportunity for individuals with an interest in corporate and structured finance and in being part of an integrated energy company whose strategy is to support the global transition to a low carbon economy.

We are looking for an analyst to join our Commercial Funding team within the Treasury division. Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.

Recent activities include:

Funding the bp and Aberdeen’s joint venture to develop the city’s hydrogen hub, incorporating solar power, green hydrogen production and refueling facility for transportation.

Working with our strategic offshore wind partner in the US, Equinor, to finance the delivery of 4.4GW of clean electricity across four US East Coast sites.

Working with our partner EnBW to finance the delivery of 5.9GW of clean electricity from offshore wind sites in the Irish Sea and North Sea.

Supported the US -based acquisitions of the Archaea biogas business for $3.3bn and the TravelCenters transportation hub operator for $1.3bn.

Delivered the €4bn external financing of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the subsequent $0.5bn re-financing of bp’s share of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline to bring Azerbaijan gas to European markets.

This role will allow you be part of bp’s ambitious strategy of ‘performing while transforming’ to a net zero company.

It will also provide you with the opportunity to gain invaluable corporate and structured finance experience through supporting the development and management of innovative funding solutions for ground-breaking energy initiatives.

Key responsibilities

Work closely with and support bp’s teams of low carbon energy, hydrocarbon operation and production, convenience and mobility and trading to support their growth and manage financial risks and exposures of their investments.

Play an active role in building relationships with external financial institutions, including key international banks and multilaterals.

Provide financial structuring and advisory support to M&A transactions; and

Collecting and analyzing funding activity data for the transformation of commercial funding into data-aligned organization.

We are looking for individuals with sound analytical skills and who are digitally minded. They need to be able to work independently and flexibly as a self-starter with the courage to try and fail. We need individuals with strong attention to detail, the ability to work with ambiguity and to be able to influence without authority.

The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree and an interest in learning and understanding corporate finance theory, banking, financial modelling, financial risk management and/or data analytics.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



