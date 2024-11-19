Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as CF Manager - North Africa !

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

You will be responsible for overseeing the end-to-end order fulfilment process, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of products to customers across the region. The role involves optimizing supply chain operations, managing logistics, and maintaining strong relationships with cross-functional teams, including sales, planning, logistics, procurement, and customer service to meet customer demands efficiently and effectively. You will focus on driving customer satisfaction by continuously improving service levels, reducing lead times, and resolving fulfilment issues.

In this role you will (be):

Secure and drive HSSEQ agenda for the region, including contracted service providers to meet full compliancy and set HSSEQ and sustainability targets.

Reports into cluster LT on GSC performance, initiatives and matters and co-operate with sLT functions on initiatives and delivery of business plans.

Supervise order processing, shipment, and delivery to ensure adherence to service level agreements (SLAs) and customer expectations. Lead end-to-end order fulfilment process, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of products to customers across.

Collaborate with customer service teams to handle escalations and ensure a positive customer experience. Implement strategies to improve order accuracy, reduce lead times, and enhance overall service quality.

Develop and complete fulfilment strategies tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities within North, East & West Africa. Monitor market trends, customer demands, and regulatory changes to adjust fulfilment strategies accordingly.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including sales, planning, procurement, logistics, and finance, to ensure flawless coordination of fulfilment activities.

Build and maintain strong relationships with third-party logistics providers, suppliers, and other external partners.

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Arabic

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field (e.g Economics, Logistics, Supply chain, Engineering)

Proven experience in different areas of supply chain

Deep knowledge of order to cash process and great understanding of supply chain end-to-end value chain

Experienced in contract negotiation, development and monitoring of contractor performance.

Knowledge of logistics, transportation and customs management, including working with third-party providers and optimizing routes and distribution networks

Strong interpersonal skills with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization.

Ability to communicate, engage, build relationships with key stakeholders and influence senior leadership and key business partners.

Excellent skills in managing customer relationships, addressing inquiries, and resolving complaints effectively to ensure high customer satisfaction

Competence in troubleshooting and resolving complex issues related to fulfilment and supply chain operations

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



