Join our Team and advance your career as CF Manager - North Africa !
This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.
You will be responsible for overseeing the end-to-end order fulfilment process, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of products to customers across the region. The role involves optimizing supply chain operations, managing logistics, and maintaining strong relationships with cross-functional teams, including sales, planning, logistics, procurement, and customer service to meet customer demands efficiently and effectively. You will focus on driving customer satisfaction by continuously improving service levels, reducing lead times, and resolving fulfilment issues.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer Satisfaction, Decision Making, End to End Process, Logistics, Negotiation planning and preparation, Negotiations Management, Order Fulfillment, Order to Cash (OTC), Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Coordination, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Supply Chain Operations, Sustainability awareness and action, Value Chain
