CF & Planning Performance Analyst

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ067038
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a

CF & Planning Performance Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.  

In this role You will:

  • Provides insights by conducting robust analysis on relevant supply chain process performance, propose course of action and follow-up with relevant action owners. Analysis will be on a routine or ad hoc basis
  • Creates and/or maintains routine performance reports and dashboards of key metrics and KPI’s with a high degree of accuracy and punctuality
  • Designs or maintains data visualisation workbooks and take ownership of any data extraction process
  • Supports the preparation of weekly/monthly cluster performance packs (MI)
  • Support supply chain projects (network optimisation, service level improvement, logistics efficiency, etc.) in accordance with BP guidelines (CVP methodology), ensuring effective stakeholder engagement, effective execution meeting project milestones and targets
  • Ad hoc training and support relating to data extraction, performance reporting and use of the associated tools
  • Recommends performance interventions and continuous improvement initiatives
  • Recommends data quality and standards improvements

What You will need to be successful:

  • Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business
  • Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail
  • High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of MS office tools (MS Word, MS Excel including macro’s, MS Power Point)
  • Experience on SQL language
  • Knowledge and use of SAP
  • Proven experience in performing analysis within a supply chain environment, notably logistics, whilst customer service experience is of an advantage
  • Experience in working with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI or similar will be advantageous
  • Fluency in English language both written and verbal
  • University degree, specialization in Supply Chain Management preferred but not essential
  • Ability to interpret vast amounts of data and communicate these effectively through well constructed visuals and presentations 
  • Understanding of performance management concepts, benchmarking and metrics
  • Ability to understand and apply statistical concepts
  • Strong interpersonal and influencing skills with an awareness of different cultures within the customer base, team and organization
  • High understanding of the business requirements and strategy
  • Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks
  • High level of customer focus
  • Continuous improvement mind-set

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

