CFO – Shenzhen Dapeng Marketing NOJV (TJV)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

As a BP secondee, the role has the key responsibility to protect BP interest and to provide assurance to BP, JV President, and JV BoD on all finance and control matters. Within the JV, the CFO is responsible the JV Finance, which oversees Performance Management, Planning, Treasury, Tax, Accounting and Internal Control.

The CFO role is a BP Secondee role in the JV, based in Shenzhen. The incumbent will report directly to the JV president (counter party secondee) and also reports to GDLNG CFO within BP.



Protect financial interest of TJV, be the gatekeeper of JV financial delegation of authority, JV LNG procurement and sale procedures, and all internal control policies and procedures.

Serve as a member of JV executive team, engage in extensive marketing and governance decisions to be made at the JV level, implement and influence JV operation decisions with objective to protect JV and BP interests

Lead the JV Finance team to provide accounting, treasury and tax service in the JV, manage the annual audit and dividend contribution. Lead JV budget & planning, financial risk management and MI reporting. Ensure financial statements, statutory accounts, management information and tax information in TJV are prepared accurately, effectively and efficiently and in a controlled, timely, compliant manner

Continue to improving compliance framework and control infrastructure, based on JVC, other internal policy requirements, and relevant external policies including China GAAP, IFRS, tax/fiscal law. Continue to identify gaps in corporate governance, raise issues and influence JV executive team for action.

Manage JV cash with priority in safety and liquidity.

Lead JV Finance team, coach, develop and retain the team staffs to improve their potentials. Role model E&C compliance

Facilitate the business discussion between BP directors and JV senior management team; liaise between key stakeholders to resolve any shareholder issues. work with BP Gas China shareholder office team to understand BP’s business strategies in China and assist its delivery

Manage the relationships with shareholder partners, government authorities and banks. Hold relationship and finance activity set with BP T&S Finance, China Finance/tax/treasury, China Gas, T&S Business Development in Singapore

Lead GDLNG RV resource planning, pricing and sales to improve commercial value; be accountable for BP MSA execution



Minimum 8 years+ experience in Finance or Commercial field

At least 4 years+ people management experience

Good understanding of JV sensitivity and strong interpersonal skill to handle JV partner and government relationships–experience of working in a joint venture environment is important

Leadership and coaching skill to lead a team

Good grasp of business context and drivers, business acumen with proven capability making sound decision

Working knowledge of China GAAP, Chinese tax and other finance requirements

General knowledge on broad fields across systems, commercial contracts

Self-disciplined and adhere to key principles;

Professionally interprets and consistently applies accounting standards and concepts;

Willing to work independently and under pressure to meet tight deadline;

Proactive and take initiatives in handling daily issues;

Leadership skill and Networking skill

Critical thinking and commercial sense

Great teammates with strong communication skills with a wide spectrum of stakeholders/ customers



The role at times needs to tackle with conflict commercial interests, or behaviors. This requires the incumbent to have a deep understanding of the underlying issues and to recognize & raise issues which may have a material impact on the JV or it’s shareholders.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



