CFO – Xin Ying Marketing NOJV

Finance



Finance Group



The CFO role is a BP Secondee role in the new JV, based in Tianjin. The incumbent will report directly to the JV president (counter party secondee) and also reports to the T&S Finance manager within BP.

Responsible for setting up the JV team, building accounting and control systems, formulating company policies and coordinating BoD and shareholder matters.



• Responsible for JV accounting, reporting and financial control, and ensure that all financial statements and disclosures, legal entity statutory accounts, management information and tax information are prepared accurately, effectively, and efficiently and in a controlled, timely, compliant manner.

• Responsible for JV treasury to ensure effective cash flow management to support operation.

• Protect financial interest in the Marketing JV, be the gatekeeper of JV governance and all the policies and procedures. Build IT systems for JV management and accounting.

• Lead the JV Finance/HR/Admin team and coach, develop and retain the team staffs to maximize their potentials.

• Serve as a member of JV executive team, engage in extensive marketing and governance decisions to be made at the JV level, execute and influence JV operation decisions with objective to protect JV and BP interests

• Continue to improving compliance framework and control infrastructure, based on JVC, other internal policy requirements, and relevant external policies including China GAAP, IFRS, tax/fiscal law. Continue to identify gaps in corporate governance, raise issues and influence JV executive team for action.

• Facilitate the business discussion between BP directors and JV senior management team; liaise between key stakeholders to resolve any shareholder issues. work closely with BP Gas China business development team to understand BP’s business strategies in China and assist its delivery

• Manage the relationships with shareholder partners, government authorities and banks. Hold relationship and finance activity set with BP T&S Finance, China Finance/tax/treasury, China Gas, T&S Business Development in Singapore



•University graduate with major in accounting preferred;

•Accounting certificate is required. CPA qualification preferred;

•Minimum 3-5 years’ finance experience with multinational company;

•Proficient in English;

•Familiar with China GAAP & accounting systems, controls and process;

•Have people management experience.



•Self-disciplined and adhere to key principles;

•Professionally interprets and consistently applies accounting standards and concepts;

•Willing to work independently and under pressure to meet tight deadline;

•Proactive and take initiatives in handling daily issues;

•Leadership skill and Networking skill

•Critical thinking and commercial sense

•Great teammates with strong communication skills with a wide spectrum of stakeholders/ customers



The role at times needs to tackle with conflict commercial interests, or behaviors. This requires the incumbent to have a deep understanding of the underlying issues and to recognize & raise issues which may have a material impact on the JV or it’s shareholders.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



